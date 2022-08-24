Notification Settings

Two 'super butchers' from Bridgnorth shop competing for prestigious national prize

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorth

Two female super butchers from a Bridgnorth shop will be vying for a national prize and the chance to showcase their talents on a national stage.

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 22/08/2021 Left, Julia Spencer and Lisa Wall from Alderson's Butchers, Bridgnorth have been nominated for the 'Women in Meat' award in London. Need votes for the black tie event to help them win it....

Julia Spencer and Lisa Wall from Alderson’s Butchers have been jointly shortlisted in two categories of the Women in Meat Industry awards.

Julia, who has run the butchers in Sydney Cottage Drive for four years is up for the craft butchery award and Lisa for independent retailer.

Lisa is the kitchen manager and has worked there since 2002

The two will be up against stiff competition as the awards at the black tie event aim to showcase the best of British female talent from across the industry.

The awards range from independent retailer to wholesaling and poultry and based on voting levels received, a list of finalists from the category winners will be drawn up and announced at the black tie awards ceremony at the Royal Kensington Hotel, London in November.

A panel of industry judges will then select the overall Meat Businesswoman of the Year.

But there’s not much time left for voting, which closes on Friday. For full details of all the entrants and categories, go to www.womeninmeatawards.com/vote.

