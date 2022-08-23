Notification Settings

Bridgnorth women butchers need your vote in national awards

By Paul Jenkins

Two female super butchers from a Bridgnorth shop will be vying for a national prize and the chance to showcase their talents on a national stage.

Julia Spencer, left, and Lisa Wall from Alderson's Butchers, Bridgnorth

Lisa Wall and Julia Spencer from Alderson's Butchers have been jointly shortlisted in two categories of the Women in Meat Industry awards.

Julia is up for the craft butchery award and Lisa for independent retailer

The two will be up against stiff competition as the awards at the black tie event aim to showcase the best of British female talent from across the industry.

The awards range from independent retailer to wholesaling and poultry. Based on voting levels received, a list of finalist including category winners will then be drawn up and announced at the forthcoming awards ceremony.

A panel of industry judges will then select the overall Meat Businesswoman of the Year

The final will be held in London and hosted by television personality and celebrity chef Rachel Allen.

But there's not much time left for voting, which closes on Friday. For full details of all the entrants and categories, go to womeninmeatawards.com/vote

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

