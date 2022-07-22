Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to food businesses in the county show that a number of establishments scored the highest rating of hygiene, but also that one business was given the worst possible rating of zero out of five, and four other places were rated the second worst rating of one out of five.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Sids Plaice at 5 Queensway Drive, Bridgnorth, was given the lowest possible rating of zero in an assessment on May 25, meaning urgent improvement is necessary. This is after it was given a rating of five out of five in its previous hygiene rating in May 2018.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

Sids Plaice at 5 Queensway Drive, Bridgnorth

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

The Squirrel Inn, Alveley, Bridgnorth

Legend, Cooks Cross, Alveley, Bridgnorth

The New Inn, Stafford Road, Newport

Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine, Dorrington Old Hall, Main Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

Two businesses were given three out of five:

Snax Fish Bar, 93 Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury

Zennas Restaurant, Main Road, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury

Four food establishments were handed four out of five ratings:

Bridgnorth Golf Club at Stanley Lane, Bridgnorth

Railwaymans Arms at Severn Valley Railway, Station Lane, Bridgnorth

The Bull Inn at Butcher Row, Shrewsbury

The Horseshoe Inn, Tilstock, Whitchurch, Shropshire

15 food businesses were given the best rating of five out of five: