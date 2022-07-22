The latest ratings given out to food businesses in the county show that a number of establishments scored the highest rating of hygiene, but also that one business was given the worst possible rating of zero out of five, and four other places were rated the second worst rating of one out of five.
Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
Sids Plaice at 5 Queensway Drive, Bridgnorth, was given the lowest possible rating of zero in an assessment on May 25, meaning urgent improvement is necessary. This is after it was given a rating of five out of five in its previous hygiene rating in May 2018.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:
Sids Plaice at 5 Queensway Drive, Bridgnorth
The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:
The Squirrel Inn, Alveley, Bridgnorth
Legend, Cooks Cross, Alveley, Bridgnorth
The New Inn, Stafford Road, Newport
Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine, Dorrington Old Hall, Main Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
Two businesses were given three out of five:
Snax Fish Bar, 93 Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury
Zennas Restaurant, Main Road, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury
Four food establishments were handed four out of five ratings:
Bridgnorth Golf Club at Stanley Lane, Bridgnorth
Railwaymans Arms at Severn Valley Railway, Station Lane, Bridgnorth
The Bull Inn at Butcher Row, Shrewsbury
The Horseshoe Inn, Tilstock, Whitchurch, Shropshire
15 food businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:
Hartlands Rest Home, Whitehall Street, Shrewsbury
Barnabas Church Centre at Barnabas Christian Fellowship, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury
Coffee At D'Arcy's, 45a High Street, Bridgnorth
Irene & Ivys, 4a High Street, Claverley
Itadakizen Restaurant, 7 - 10 Fish Street, Shrewsbury
Alliance In Partnership @ St Edwards C Of E Primary School, Church Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
Severn Valley Railway Refreshment Room at Severn Valley Railway, Hollybush Road, Bridgnorth
Bar@Shrewsbury Freemasons Hall at Freemasons Hall, Crewe Street, Shrewsbury
Bache Arms at High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth
Royal Fountain Inn, 13 Church Street, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster
The Kings Arms Hotel at Kings Arms, Church Street, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster
Jewel Of The Severn at 80 - 81 High Street, Bridgnorth
The Atrium at 7 High Street, Bridgnorth
The Stable Bar at Kings Head, 3 Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth
Shakespeare Inn at West Castle Street, Bridgnorth