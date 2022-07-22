Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire food hygiene ratings handed out: With one businesses rated zero, and four rated one

By Sunil MiddaBridgnorthFood and DrinkPublished:

The Food Standards Agency has released a new batch of hygiene ratings for a number of restaurants, takeaways, pubs and bars across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings
Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to food businesses in the county show that a number of establishments scored the highest rating of hygiene, but also that one business was given the worst possible rating of zero out of five, and four other places were rated the second worst rating of one out of five.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Sids Plaice at 5 Queensway Drive, Bridgnorth, was given the lowest possible rating of zero in an assessment on May 25, meaning urgent improvement is necessary. This is after it was given a rating of five out of five in its previous hygiene rating in May 2018.

    The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

    A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

    • Sids Plaice at 5 Queensway Drive, Bridgnorth

    The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

    • The Squirrel Inn, Alveley, Bridgnorth

    • Legend, Cooks Cross, Alveley, Bridgnorth

    • The New Inn, Stafford Road, Newport

    • Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine, Dorrington Old Hall, Main Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

    Two businesses were given three out of five:

    • Snax Fish Bar, 93 Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury

    • Zennas Restaurant, Main Road, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury

    Four food establishments were handed four out of five ratings:

    • Bridgnorth Golf Club at Stanley Lane, Bridgnorth

    • Railwaymans Arms at Severn Valley Railway, Station Lane, Bridgnorth

    • The Bull Inn at Butcher Row, Shrewsbury

    • The Horseshoe Inn, Tilstock, Whitchurch, Shropshire

    15 food businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:

    • Hartlands Rest Home, Whitehall Street, Shrewsbury

    • Barnabas Church Centre at Barnabas Christian Fellowship, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury

    • Coffee At D'Arcy's, 45a High Street, Bridgnorth

    • Irene & Ivys, 4a High Street, Claverley

    • Itadakizen Restaurant, 7 - 10 Fish Street, Shrewsbury

    • Alliance In Partnership @ St Edwards C Of E Primary School, Church Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

    • Severn Valley Railway Refreshment Room at Severn Valley Railway, Hollybush Road, Bridgnorth

    • Bar@Shrewsbury Freemasons Hall at Freemasons Hall, Crewe Street, Shrewsbury

    • Bache Arms at High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth

    • Royal Fountain Inn, 13 Church Street, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster

    • The Kings Arms Hotel at Kings Arms, Church Street, Cleobury Mortimer, Kidderminster

    • Jewel Of The Severn at 80 - 81 High Street, Bridgnorth

    • The Atrium at 7 High Street, Bridgnorth

    • The Stable Bar at Kings Head, 3 Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

    • Shakespeare Inn at West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

    Entertainment
    Bridgnorth
    Local Hubs
    News
    North Shropshire
    Oswestry
    Shrewsbury
    South Shropshire
    Telford
    Sunil Midda

    By Sunil Midda

    Trainee Reporter

    Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

    Most Read

    Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

    Top Stories

    More from the Shropshire Star

    Voices

    Crime

    Business

    Education

    UK & International News

    UK News

    Viral news

    World News