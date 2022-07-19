Notification Settings

Whisky lovers gear up for release of Shropshire distillers next batch

By David Tooley

A Shropshire distiller is gearing up for the second release of a whisky that proved so popular that its first batch sold out in less than five minutes.

Shaun Ward
Shaun Ward

Spirit masters Wardington’s Original will be releasing 400 bottles of Ludlow Whisky at 10am on Friday, July 22 - nine months after the first batch proved such a hit.

Three hundred of those bottled will be sold through the website of the Secret Bottle Shop based in Hereford, while a further 100 will be available through loyal local retailers, including Taste at No 1 Ludlow, Ludlow Farmshop, Bottles Worcester and Moonhine & Fuggles Ironbridge.

The second batch has been finished in Oloroso Sherry casks.

Wardington’s Original founder Shaun Ward said: ’We’re constantly asked when we’re releasing more whisky and the wait is finally over. Not only that, but there’s also more to come, with further limited editions with different characters later in the year in time for Christmas."

Whisky lovers can look forward to the 3rd edition, an Islay cask finished whisky, in October and the fourth edition, a five-year-old single malt, in December.

At the heart of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Whisky operation is a wood-fired 200l German column still, unique in England. The four copper plates gently quadruple-distil, ensuring the purest spirits.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

