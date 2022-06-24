Shrewsbury Food Festival: Everything you need to know about popular weekend event

View towards St Chads at Shrewsbury Food Festival

Marquees and tipis are going up and the final touches and preparations are being made in The Quarry as hordes arrive to feast on some of Shropshire's finest grub and enjoy live music and activities.

Festival organiser Beth Heath said: "The festival is going to be amazing. It's all coming along really well. Everyone is really glad to be back. We just need the sun to shine.

"In my team there is eight of us, but I've also had friends and family helping and we've got an army of 80 volunteers for the weekend. Without them, it just wouldn't happen."

She added: "This year we've got a bigger and better field to fork area so people can learn about the journey their food takes. We've got piglets and cows and chickens as well as beehives.

"We've got a big homes and gardens area and sports activities - which is new this year for the Commonwealth Games. We've got tug o' war, Shropshire Tennis, and Bright Star Boxing Academy. It's all about making exercise fun.

“Join us this weekend for fun for all the family! This festival has grown year on year, and I’m confident this will be the best food festival we’ve ever held with top chefs, fantastic entertainment, amazing experiences, and incredible artisan businesses to support. You’ll struggle to fit everything in!"

Who will be there

Shrewsbury Food Festival

As well as former Hell's Kitchen star Jean-Christophe - who is featuring at the festival for the second time - the will be several other top chefs giving demonstrations, including Andrew Birch - previous head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Grill in London, Great British Menu finalist Stuart Collins, MasterChef contestant Anna Christoforou, and The Haughmond head chef Gareth Howarth.

There will be over 180 food, drink, home and garden stalls, street food and bars, free kids’ activities, an educational field to fork area, and a live music stage. Events include:

Cook Along with the Chef: workshops will be held through the weekend. Those taking part will be asked for a donation of £5 per place for charity

Food Hub: Ideas for making the most of your food with cooking demos, recipes and tastings

FullFibre Music Stage: The stage is back with a range of performers

Monks Home and Gardens area: interiors, garden furniture, flowers and hot tubs

Field to Fork: hands-on activities linked to the production of food, complete with farm animals

Kids Superstars Area: Free family entertainment including circus skills and activities

Get Your Wigle On Bandstand: Music, dance, and family fun

Spitfire: get up close to the aircraft and hands-on with the interactive activities

Popular local musicians will take to the stage on both days, with Saturday’s billing welcoming Back to the Border, Microbaby, Vertigo Band, Hot Rod 55, Libby Gilksman, Something 4 The Weekend, The Indigo Machine and Good 2 Go. Performing on Sunday will be The Ronnies, Chasing August, The Krack On Band, Ego Friendly, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Lost The Plot.

How to get to the Shrewsbury Food Festival

The rail strike is expected to cause travel disruption on Saturday, but the festival has large bike area to encourage more people to use active travel to attend. There are also plenty of car parks in the town and regular park and ride bus services on Saturday only.

There will be entrance gates in The Quarry opposite St Chad’s Church, at the top of the park, and near to the Boathouse Bridge at the bottom of the park.

Shrewsbury Food Festival tickets

Festival organiser Beth Heath said: “Tickets are cheaper if you buy online in advance – up until midnight the day before each event day. We look forward to seeing you there!”.

Prices are:

Adults - £14.50 in advance (£17.50 on the gate)

Children (3-14) - £8 in advance (£10 on the gate)

Children (2 & Under) - FREE

Family Ticket (comprising of 2 x Adults and up to 2 children) - £ 45 in advance (£50 on the gate)

Opening times