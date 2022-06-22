Fun on the menu as Shrewsbury Food Festival returns this weekend

Aerial shot of Shrewsbury Food Festival 2021

The Shrewsbury Food Festival arrives at Shrewsbury's Quarry for the ninth time on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.

Preparations are underway to host more than 180 food, drink, home and garden stalls. There will also be street food, bars, chef demonstrations and cook-alongs as well as free children's activities and a live music stage.

For the first time, the festival will be dropping all mainstream alcohol brands, so only local, independent breweries, vineyards and distilleries will be championed in the drinks area.

Any budding chefs can book in for a cook-along with the festival’s top chef talent, overseen by Chris Burt.

The Shropshire Community Leisure Trust is sponsoring a kids' superstars area, where they will be providing some sporty fun with mini-Olympics activities.

Andrew Birch, former head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Grill in London, will be one of the numerous experienced professional chefs appearing on The Shropshire Distillery Chef Talks and Demonstrations stage.

Beth Heath, director of fun for Shropshire Festivals, said: "Join us this weekend for fun for all the family.

"This festival has grown year on year, and I’m confident this will be the best food festival we’ve ever held with top chefs, fantastic entertainment, amazing experiences, and incredible artisan businesses to support.

"You’ll struggle to fit everything in."

Tickets are available online at a discounted price of £14.50 if you buy in advance, instead of £17.50 if you purchase at the gate.