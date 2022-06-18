Market Drayton restaurant celebrates double win this year

Owner Daniel Derrington at The Town House after its win

The Town House in Market Drayton is celebrating its success after initially making it to the final six for the West Midlands in The Food Awards, England.

It comes after the team opened an upstairs cocktail bar in April this year, The Living Room, which was fitted with two repurposed pianos and flooring made from 47,000 saved bottle caps.

Now, the Town House restaurant is celebrating its regional win for Restaurant of the Year, alongside an award for Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year' for Central England (Shropshire) from Prestige awards.

The team thanked its customers for their support, as well as those who nominated the restaurant in the competition and have published reviews.

They said that it was a privilege to be part of the town and are looking forward to seeing more people come through their doors as they open up more in the coming weeks.

Daniel Derrington at The Town House

Owner Daniel Derrington said: "We were so pleased to be nominated for the award and were up against some fantastic restaurants so it was an honour to be awarded the prestigious title of Restaurant for the Year in the West Midlands.’

"Earlier this year we also won the award for Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Shropshire from the Prestige awards.

"Both of these accolades rely on nominations from our amazing customers and we’re very grateful for their on going support.

"We’d also like to thank our customers for supporting the opening of our cocktail bar, The Living Room.