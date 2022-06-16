Cost of living in focus for those attending Good Food Show in Birmingham

People were able to enjoy samples from storeholders such as the Cheshire Cheese Company

The Good Food Summer Show was the first edition of the popular show to take place since 2019 and saw hundreds of people come through the doors at the NEC in Birmingham on the opening day to take in five halls of stalls and shows.

While acting as a celebration of food and drink, it was also a way of helping people to look at healthier and cheaper ways to cook as the current cost of living crisis continues, with more and more people worried about how to put food on the table.

Some of the people attending the event said that while they had been able to afford their tickets,they were feeling the pinch at home and looking for alternatives.

Elaine Preedy, from Castle Bromwich, said she was always looking for cheaper ingredients to cook with and said she hoped younger people would learn to do that.

She said: "With the older crowd, we've learned more about finding cheaper ingredients and I hope that younger people can begin to find options that are cheaper and help them to cook from raw for cheaper.

"This show is great for that as you can find ingredients and recipes that use less and are cheaper to cook, so I hope it can help people going forward as it's difficult right now."

Adam Hilton from Amos Owens Moonshine

Olivia Gilks, from Black Liquorice Company, which is based in Evesham in the West Midlands

Neil Reader of Rossmore Oysters, with produce which are bred in ponds in Rossmore, Cork, Ireland

Among the people attending the show were comedian Justin Moorhouse, who had brought his mother Janice along.

He said he knew a few people who were struggling and said it was a tough time for a lot of people.

He said: "Prices are going up and wages are going down and people are struggling, so you do wonder what people can do to get by at times.

A world of wonderful cuisine – but you can’t beat British fish and chips

"What people will learn over time is how to find ways to book when the belts are being tightened and you need to learn how to cook for yourself, so you hope that people will find a way to get through this."

Storeholders at the event were staying positive despite the current crisis, with many offering deals and discounts to people buying products on the day.

Neil Reader, from Rossmore Oysters, was selling oysters at £2 per oyster and spoke about how he felt the cost of living crisis could be managed by people.



He said: "There are viable options for people struggling through this and you can find cheaper options elsewhere if you shop around as I know a lot of people are going through a hard time.

"I know I sell oyster, which are considered a luxury item, but I keep the price low so that people can try them and I think that with seafood, there are plenty of cheap options out there."

People attending the show were able to take in a range of different food and drink items from across the world, with most offering free samples of their wares.

People sample the different flavours on offer

The show, which runs until Sunday, also offers shows from top chefs such as Tom Kerridge and John Torode, as well as demonstrations of home cooking and serving items.