Where to get a free pint in Shropshire today as Greene King celebrates Jubilee

The popular pub chain is giving away the drinks to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to anyone who uses the secret code '1952' at the bar.

Greene King was initially offering pints for 6p - the price they cost in 1952 when Elizabeth II ascended to the throne - but was told it could not offer pints at that price.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.”

“Were looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”

Pubs across the country are involved in the offer, including one in Shropshire, and others in surrounding areas.

Where to get a free pint near Shropshire

Only one pub in Shropshire is taking part in the offer, which is Priorslee - 12 Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee, TF2 9SW.

Otherwise, you'll need to head out of the county to find other participating pubs, including:

Pear & Partridge - The Parkway, Perton, WV6 7XZ

Woodside - Valley Road, Crewe, Cheshire, CW2 8JU

Gatehouse - Clayton Road, Clayton, ST5 3HR

Offas Dyke - Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, CH4 0QN

Mill House - Broughton Retail Park-Chester Road, Broughton, CH4 0DP

Anyone that wants to get involved can find their local pub that is participating in the offer on the Greene King website: greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local/