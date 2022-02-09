Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Guided tours of Darwin's childhood gardens on offer in Shrewsbury

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

People will be able to take tours of Darwin's childhood garden in Shrewsbury this weekend.

Darwin's childhood gardens were taken over by Shropshire Wildlife Trust in 2014
Darwin's childhood gardens were taken over by Shropshire Wildlife Trust in 2014

Shropshire Wildlife Trust is organising the events to take place from 10am-2pm, on Sunday.

A spokesman for the trust said: "Darwin's Childhood Garden, owned and managed by Shropshire Wildlife Trust, is the only remaining fragment of the Darwins' family garden at The Mount House in Shrewsbury.

"Join us for a guided tour around the local area and the garden to learn more about how this site influenced young Charles Darwin."

Places are limited and tickets, which cost £5 per person plus a 50p booking fee, must be booked at shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/Darwin-Garden-Tour-Feb22

Attractions
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News