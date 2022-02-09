Guided tours of Darwin's childhood gardens on offer in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Wildlife Trust is organising the events to take place from 10am-2pm, on Sunday.
A spokesman for the trust said: "Darwin's Childhood Garden, owned and managed by Shropshire Wildlife Trust, is the only remaining fragment of the Darwins' family garden at The Mount House in Shrewsbury.
"Join us for a guided tour around the local area and the garden to learn more about how this site influenced young Charles Darwin."
Places are limited and tickets, which cost £5 per person plus a 50p booking fee, must be booked at shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/Darwin-Garden-Tour-Feb22