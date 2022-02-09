Guided tours of Darwin's childhood gardens on offer in Shrewsbury

Darwin's childhood gardens were taken over by Shropshire Wildlife Trust in 2014

Shropshire Wildlife Trust is organising the events to take place from 10am-2pm, on Sunday.

A spokesman for the trust said: "Darwin's Childhood Garden, owned and managed by Shropshire Wildlife Trust, is the only remaining fragment of the Darwins' family garden at The Mount House in Shrewsbury.

"Join us for a guided tour around the local area and the garden to learn more about how this site influenced young Charles Darwin."