Burger King ready to step in after KFC leaves town

Burger King has confirmed its plans to open a restaurant in Newtown.
It comes after another KFC closed its Newtown branch last weekend.
A spokesman for Burger King said the restaurant would open this year, but was unable to confirm a date.
The firm also refused to be drawn on the site of the new restaurant.
A spokesman said: "Burger King UK can confirm that Newtown, Powys, will become a new home to the Whopper, opening its doors this year. Stay tuned for more details around opening date and location."