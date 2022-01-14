Notification Settings

Burger King ready to step in after KFC leaves town

By Dominic Robertson

While one fast food giant leaves another is set to replace it after confirmation of a new restaurant for a Mid Wales town.

Burger King has confirmed its plans to open up a new restaurant later this year

Burger King has confirmed its plans to open a restaurant in Newtown.

It comes after another KFC closed its Newtown branch last weekend.

A spokesman for Burger King said the restaurant would open this year, but was unable to confirm a date.

The firm also refused to be drawn on the site of the new restaurant.

A spokesman said: "Burger King UK can confirm that Newtown, Powys, will become a new home to the Whopper, opening its doors this year. Stay tuned for more details around opening date and location."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

