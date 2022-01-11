Shrewsbury pop-ups to serve up tips on turning vegan

The Vegan Hub in Shrewsbury is offering support for people who are taking part in Veganuary

The Vegan Hub, based in The Parade Shops, in Shrewsbury, has introduced pop-up stalls this month to help out new and old vegans alike.

Veganuary aims to inspire people to try eating vegan for January and possibly thereafter.

The pop-up stalls will introduce people to a range of new vegan food and begins on Saturday, January 15, where Sugar & Soul Bakery will be delivering a range of sweet treats.

Michelle D’Arcy Jewell who runs The Vegan Hub, said: "One of the hardest things when becoming vegan is finding foods that you have previously enjoyed, in vegan form.

"Cakes in the supermarkets are hard to find and often don’t taste that great.

"To bake a vegan cake takes a lot of practice, so it will be brilliant having Laura from Sugar and Soul in the shop selling her amazing cakes so that new vegans will have a chance to try some great tasting vegan baking."

As well as sweet treats and desserts, The Vegan Hub will host a cheese tasting day (of cashew-based cheese) which is made by vegan company Satsuma Pips, on January 22.

And, for takeaway-lovers, Hoke Poke – a Hawaiian-inspired takeaway in Shrewsbury – will be in the shop showcasing some of their vegan jerky and desserts.

All of their food is gluten free, as well as being suitable for vegans.

Michelle added: "I am thrilled to be able to introduce people to some of the wonderful vegan products that are available in Shrewsbury.