Hogwarts Express cake ready for display after 60 hours of making and baking

Former Great British Bake off contestant Terry Hartill shows off his latest Harry Potter themed cake

This time he has been commissioned to create a likeness of the Hogwarts Express locomotive from cake.

Terry, aged 59, from Wordsley, has previously baked copies of Hagrid's Hut, the game-keeper's home, as well as a miniature replica of Hogwarts, which both also feature in the Harry Potter books and films.

His latest creation has taken 60 hours to make and bake and stands about four feet long and just under 12 inches high.

Terry has found his previous occupations as a ceramacist and engineer useful in his commissions for cake creations.

The latest creation is set to be shown off at a special event at the World of Harry Potter attraction near London.

Former Great British Bake off contestant Terry Hartill shows off his latest Harry Potter-themed cake

The father-of-two said: "The cake has been commissioned for a party for Harry Potter appreciation enthusiasts in conjunction with Warners Bros Studios.

"It is made from a rich fruit cake with confectionary additions, such as liquorice for the coal.

"During the past year I have been commissioned to make many cakes in gingerbread with a Harry Potter theme and it was good to work with fruit cake as, once the icing is on, it sets hard.

"This has been a nice creation to make as it contains engineering details and as I am a bit of a steam enthusiast.

"I like things to be detailed and this is really intricate cake art.

"Making these cakes is not something I regard as work but something challenging and more like a puzzle.

Terry has previously made Hagrid's hut, pictured

"The Hogwarts Castle Express, which people will know from passing through a wall, is a beautiful engine.

"It is a very emotive part of the film and the commission for the cake is connected with the celebration of it being 20 years since the launch of the film Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone, based on the first novel in the series.

"People ask if I get upset that people are going to eat my cakes.

"I think it is good that people do not initially recognise them as cakes and then they get eaten.