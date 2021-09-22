More than 50 vendors to set taste buds tingling for town's annual food frenzy

Flower and White stall showing a fabulous display of cakes and meringues

This weekend the streets of Newport will be full of stalls and sellers with foods to set tastebuds tingling for the Newport Food Frenzy 2021.

Organisers said they wanted to make sure the popular food and drink festival is better than ever after the disappointments of 2020.

Whether it’s making food, selling food or simply tasting food, this is sure to be an event that will captivate the interest of food lovers.

More than 50 stallholders have signed up for the event which takes place between 9.30 am and 4.00 pm this Saturday, September 25.

Afro-Caribbean Foods with Newport Mayor Councillor Lyn Fowler and organisers Karen and Margaret Woodcock

The event includes a range of food and drinks related activities including a variety of vendors, food related competitions, street entertainers, an ale trail, and much more.

Mike Atherton, organiser from Newport's 'Town Team', said: "We have a great programme of events with some of the regions’ best chefs.

"Stallholders will be selling a variety of artisan foods including breads, cheeses, preserves, oils, cakes, pies and pizza, fruit and vegetables, as well as an excellent choice of local and regionally brewed beers, ciders, wines, gins and rums.

"If you like variety in your diet get ready to eat from an international selection of hot and cold foods including the best of British, Asian, French and African cuisine. All traders are local or sub-regionally based."

This free to enter event is taking place on-street in St. Mary Street, Lower Bar, and High Street with road closures between the The Swan public house and Newport Library.