Market Drayton Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted in micro business awards

Market Drayton Ginger and Spice Festival

The festival, which this year is taking place on one day in September, has been shortlisted as finalist in two categories:‘Business with Purpose’ and ‘Event Expert’.

Additionally the festival automatically goes into the Micro Business Awards UK & Ireland 2022 as part of Micro Biz Matters Mega event as demonstration of the Best of British.

The Ginger and Spice Festival, which is now in its fifth year, is an annual celebration which takes place in and around Market Drayton during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and history of the town – the home of gingerbread.

This is achieved via an eclectic programme of events which inspire the local community and enrich the cultural, social and economic vitality of the area. The festival also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, other community groups, plus to explore heritage and places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town.

Founder and festival director, Julia Roberts, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories of the UK Micro Business Awards. The Ginger and Spice Festival has adapted and evolved during the pandemic and we look forward to continuing to contribute towards having a positive impact for the local community of Market Drayton.

"We are also looking forward to this year’s festival which will taking place on Saturday, September 25 with a brand new fodder and tipple trail."

The UK Micro Business Awards is a celebration of the UK's small businesses. Its mission is to honour and recognise the UK's micro entities as well as those champions and advocates that support them. The finals will take place in November as a virtual event.

There are many events on at the Ginger and Spice Festival this year, including a spicy street market on Cheshire Street, and a free self-guided heritage trail and contest available for families, including visiting buildings and places of historical significance, with a fun and educational heritage quiz for the little ones and a 'best dressed Gingerbread person' contest for the local businesses – to be judged by the trail-goers.

There will be some online events for those self isolating or who cannot get to the festival on the day.