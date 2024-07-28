"I love taking a raw material and turning it into wearable treasure," says Wem jewellery maker

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

“It was something I had wanted to do for a long time. I’ve always been a bit of a magpie and attracted to jewellery and shiny things.

“I would look at things and think ‘how is that made?’. My husband and I designed our own wedding rings and a fantastic and talented jeweller made them for us. He was really the inspiration for my journey into jewellery making,” she explains.

At the start of 2020, Mel attended a ring making workshop that had been gifted to her and instantly fell in love with the craft.

“I came home and my husband said I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew this was what I wanted to do,” says the 48-year-old.

Eager to learn more and develop her skills, Mel, who lives in Wem, enrolled on an eight-week intensive course at the School of Master Jewellers in Birmingham’s iconic Jewellery Quarter.

At the start of 2021, she quit her corporate career and launched her own business, Silverlicious, making unique pieces of jewellery from her own home studio.

Mel continues to study traditional techniques at the School of Master Jewellers where she also meets up with other makers.

“I am continually learning. There is always something new to learn or a new skill to develop to enhance my craft,” she explains.

Some of Mel's silver creations

Predominantly working with silver and often incorporating gemstones, Mel takes inspiration from nature, animals, travel and culture to create her one-of-a-kind pieces.

As well as creating her ready-to-wear collections, Mel also makes bespoke pieces for customers, bringing their jewellery visions to life as part of a collaborative process.

And she is often asked to incorporate their old or heirloom jewellery into new designs.

“Rather than it sitting in somebody’s jewellery box not getting worn, I can give it a new lease of life,” explains Mel.

Sustainability is very important to Mel and she uses 100% recycled silver, which is equal in quality to new precious metals, in her designs.

“Nothing goes to waste in the production process. If a piece doesn’t work out, I can reuse the silver to make something else,” she says.

Working with silver is an incredibly satisfying job for Mel

In May, Mel began running silver jewellery making workshops at venues in Shropshire, catering for all levels from absolute beginners to seasoned crafters.

They aim to provide a hands-on experience that not only hones their skills but also sparks their creativity.

Participants learn about different types of raw materials, tools and equipment, and how to handle them safely and efficiently.

From sawing and filing to soldering and polishing, they are also given an overview of the fundamental techniques before cutting, shaping, and assembling their jewellery.

Finally, they will be shown various techniques to achieve different finishes, from high polish to matte and textured surfaces to make their jewellery really shine.

Mel runs workshops teaching others to make their own jewellery

“I wanted to share my passion with other people and hopefully it makes them as happy and as fulfilled as it makes me,” says Mel.

“I keep my workshops small because I get to spend enough time with each student so they can get one-to-one tuition.

“The workshops are very informal and very relaxed. I find teaching very rewarding.

“It’s a really lovely feeling seeing people enjoying themselves and for me to share that joy with people,” she explains.

Working with silver is an incredibly satisfying job for Mel, who is constantly experimenting with new ideas and techniques.

“I love taking a raw material that looks like nothing special and turning it into wearable treasure,” she says.

Mel will be showcasing her jewellery at Shrewsbury Flower Show for the first time on August 9 and 10. For more information about her pieces and workshops, see silverlicious.co.uk