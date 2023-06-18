Independent Bookshop Week: Deborah finds the perfect book to soothe the soul

Deborah Alma of The Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop's Castle

They are currently celebrating a revival as the number of independent bookshops in the UK and Ireland climbed to a 10-year high in 2022.

The number of stores registered as members of the Booksellers Association (BA) rose to 1,072, up from 867 in 2016.

And, this week, the national celebration of independent bookshops and the role these ‘indies’ play in their communities is taking place.

Launched in 2006, Independent Bookshop Week (IBW) is part of the Books Are My Bag campaign, organised by the BA.

This year, almost 700 booksellers are taking part with an array of events including literacy festivals, author talks and poetry workshops due to take place up and down the country.

Emma Bradshaw, Head of Campaigns at the Booksellers Association,"With the number of UK independent bookshops at a ten-year high, we are looking forward to celebrating this milestone, and no doubt independent booksellers will know how to make the week extra special.

"There will be something for everyone, so we encourage all book-lovers to make the most of this week that brings the wonderful 'indies' together."

Connecting customers with the perfect book to soothe their soul is the job of Deborah Alma.

She runs The Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop’s Castle where she champions the healing power of literature by prescribing poetry, philosophy and wellbeing and nature books to members of the public.

Deborah previously travelled the country in a converted ambulance visiting schools, libraries, organisations and attending events as The Emergency Poet.

The shop opened three and a half years ago and now customers can browse the shelves according to their mood.

“The shop looks like a Victorian pharmacy and is laid out by emotional states so, for example, if you’ve got a broken heart, or you’re feeling stressed at work or you’re grieving, you can find the right book to help that particular emotional ailment,” says Deborah.

“We sell our own ‘poemcetamol’ bottles of pills and each pill contains an extract from a poem. If someone needs a boost of confidence, they can read the inspirational extract to lift the spirits.

“We also offer poetry on prescription where people can lie down on a chaise longue and be prescribed poetry for emotional ailments.”

The pharmacy also has an extensive and comprehensive poetry reference library and the Distillery space upstairs is host to regular reading and writing workshops, as well as bookbinding and printing workshops, book launches and open mics, with an emphasis on good mental health and well-being.

There is also The Physic Garden which was designed as a place of peace and creativity, and as such is open only by appointment to allow visitors time to themselves there.

“It comes complete with a writing hut, which is stocked with supplies for making herbal infusions picked from the garden, and looks out over the garden and the rooftops of Bishop’s Castle.

During Independent Bookshop Week, the Poetry Pharmacy is hosting a meeting of its Queer Reading Group on Saturday, June 24 from 11-12.30pm and its Touch Paper poetry workshop on Sunday, June 25 from 1pm until 3pm. People don’t need to book to attend these events.

Deborah believes it’s important to celebrate bookshops and the role they play in the community.

“There is a philosopher that says people need a first place – the home – a second place which is usually the workplace and a third place which can be libraries, coffee shops, clubs, places where people choose to go for pleasure and community.

“We consider ourselves to be one of the third places where people chose to visit and spend time. In a small town, a bookshop can be the heart of the community,” she tells Weekend.

One of Deborah’s current book recommendations is All the Wide Border by Mike Parker.

“It’s all about the places, people and cultures in the towns and villages across the divides of the border between England and Wales. It’s really well-written and a compelling read,” she tells Weekend.

For more information, visit www.poetrypharmacy.co.uk or call 01588 638069.

Among the other bookshop week events taking place is a 'Booka Social' hosted by Booka Bookshop in Oswestry to raise money for OsNosh community kitchen and cafe on Tuesday, June 20 at 7.30pm.

Owners Carrie and Tim Morris will be telling the ‘The Story of Booka’, revealing how they built a bookshop from scratch in the midst of a recession, the highs, the lows and their future plans.

There will be cheese and wine and £5 from every ticket will be donated to Osnosh. To find out more go to www.bookabookshop.co.uk/events/booka-social.

Poet, painter and author Frieda Hughes will be visiting Aardvark Books in Brampton Bryan near Bucknell, at 6pm on Wednesday, June 21.

Frieda is set to read from and discuss her new book George: A Magpie Memoir in conversation with Anna Dreda, formerly of Wenlock Books.