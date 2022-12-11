Whirlwind year for Shropshire singer-songwriter Julius Eastwood

Singer-songwriter Julius Eastwood

But viewers will spot Julius Eastwood, who grew up on the Shropshire-Powys border, playing the bugle in the second season of Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton.

The "incredible opportunity" arose during the final months of his songwriting degree in London when the production company contacted his university looking for musicians.

The classical trained saxophonist jumped at the rare chance to play a role in the show and spent a week in a film studio in west London, wearing a hat, wig and a red and gold tailed coat.

"I sent in my headshot and a bit of information about myself, and I was chosen. I was filming for one week, starting at 5/6am through to 9pm.

"During that week, I had four deadlines for university so I was coming home at at 9.30pm and writing my essays until 2am. Then going to work."

He describes it as a "magical" experience, adding: "It was amazing. I'm a massive Bridgerton fan. The costume was fantastic. It was a ballroom scene and I would play a fanfare to announce the Queen's arrival.

"The whole cast was there in their beautiful costumes. I got to speak to some of the cast. There was a lovely vibe on set, I've got nothing but good things to say about it," Julius tells Weekend.

The role has led to more television and film work for the 27-year-old but, for now, he has to remain tight-lipped about the details until after they have been released.

His love of music started at a young age and he began playing the saxophone at the age of seven.

"I was always been very interested in music. My dad is very musical and my mum is very interested in it. I went to university in London to stud in 2018," explains Julius.

"At university I was focused on contemporary music and songwriting. It was a really fun experience and there are so many amazing musicians."

His musical influences range from contemporary artists like Marina (and the Diamonds), Tom Odell and Alfie Templeman, to artists that were played by his parents as a child, such as Zero 7, Fleetwood Mac and Eagles.

Julius graduated from BIMM University in March this year and since then the self-taught pianist and vocalist says it's been "a whirlwind".

Not only has he released two self-penned singles to great acclaim but he has also written his debut EP, which is now in the process of being recorded and produced.

His debut single, Westminster’s on Fire, was inspired by "a lack of transparency and decency in UK politics". "Overall the song is a call to change - I want it to inspire people," he explains.

The song was named Track of the Week by BIMM and Julius, who continues to live in London, also featured as an ‘Artist to Watch’.

He released his second single, a folk-pop ballad titled Borderlines, in September, which was described by BBC Presenter Michaela Wylde as a "gorgeous tune".

The ballad amassed more than 2,000 streams in its first two weeks on Spotify and has been played by BBC Radio in Shropshire and Hereford.

Describing the single, which he wrote in the winter of 2021, as his love letter to Shrosphire, he says: "Borderlines’ is a nostalgic story about home, what it means to come from this region, and how it has shaped my perspective."

"The first spark for that song was an article I saw about children in a war zone. They were on the border of two countries where there was a lot of tension. They were playing and having a lovely time.

"Where I'm from, it's a very different border. It made me think about how small the world is and how people come together," explains Julius.

When it comes to writing new music, he starts with the lyrics and then takes them to the piano where he works on creating the melody and building up the song.

"It's a really good way to connect with people and convey a feeling or concept that you are struggling to articulate in normal life. You can turn it into a three-minute pop song," says Julius.

He has written four fresh songs for his debut EP, Visions, which he says is inspired by producers such as William Orbit.

The new material marks a shift in genre and listeners can expect more electronic and ethereal sounds. He says the tracks are introspective and reflective of the world around him.

"I'm so excited about these songs and I can't wait to play them live," Julius tells Weekend.

"I want my songs to connect with as many people as possible. I really hope I can grow an audience back home in Shropshire and Powys.

"Next year I'm planning some live shows. I just want to continue to grow and get to the level where I can have a life creating music and writing songs. At the end of the day, writing your own music and playing it live, is everything I love about music," he says.