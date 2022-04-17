Children need pampering too: What it's like to run a children's spa room

Tracey Mccue and her Pamper Palace in Telford’s Park Lane Centre

She has recently opened a children's spa room catering for youngsters aged three to 16. At the Pamper Palace, they get to experience the fun of going to a spa or salon in a more child-friendly environment.

Based at Park Lane Centre in Woodside, Telford, Tracey offers a range of treatments from manicures, pedicures and face masks to hairstyling and make-up, all tailored to the age of the child.

And adults don't have to miss out on the fun as she also offers a range of grown-up treatments as well as afternoon tea to help them unwind from the stresses of daily life.

A spa session can be a simple yet effective way to create a calm, happy atmosphere and help people of all ages to feel relaxed.

As well as teaching the importance of self-care and improving confidence and mental health, it's also great for bonding, says Tracey, who lives in Stirchley, Telford.

"It's a great way for mums and daughters to spend time together. I also offer sessions for dads to bring their daughters because I was finding that, especially in separated families, that dads wanted a way to connect with their daughters," she explains.

Tracey, who has completed a number of training courses over the years, started by offering a mobile service and since then her children's pamper parties have been in great demand.

"I started doing pampering eight years ago when I was working at a salon and doing charity work for children with terminal illnesses. Working with young children has always been something I've enjoyed. It grew from there."

For the past four years, mother of four Tracey had been juggling her main job as a nursing assistant in a hospice and a nursing home with looking after her family and running the mobile spa sessions

As her pamper parties grew more popular, she decided to take a leap of faith and focus more of her energy into developing her business by looking for premises in the local area.

Tracey opened her dedicated children's spa room at the Park Lane Centre, which is home to a wide variety of local enterprises and community services, earlier this month and has so far been delighted by the feedback from visitors.

It has been designed to create a luxury experience for customers of all ages and offers a spa area with comfy chairs and footspas, a nail bar and dedicated stations for hair and make-up as well as areas where children can enjoy a mocktail or treats from the sweet cart.

Youngsters can enjoy a treat from the sweet cart

"Parents have been really impressed with the facilities and the children love the whole experience. They have such a great time and the birthday parties are always great fun.

"Pampering makes them feel special and it's a real treat for them. I'm such a child at heart, so I get sucked into their conversations and I love hearing them talk about school and their friends. I really enjoy myself as well," says 39-year-old Tracey.

Her child's deluxe pamper package includes relaxing in the footspas, nails and hair, glitter tattoos, face glitter or make-up, a mocktail and sweet bag.

Her mother and daughter sessions give them the opportunity to enjoy mocktails, a luxury foot spa, a footmask, a facemask, nail polish on their toes and nails, hairstyling, glitter tattoos and a gift.

The father and daughter packages include a relaxing soak in the foot spa followed by a mini pedicure for dad as well as hair styling, nail painting, glitter tattoos, mocktails and a chocolate fondue.

Tracey, who is continuing to work a few shifts as a nursing assistant alongside developing her growing business, also caters for children's birthday parties and bridal parties.

For the latter she offers a package aimed at younger bridesmaids and our flower girls on the morning of the wedding.

Tracey also encourages families that have children with special educational needs to make the most of a sensory room that is also located within the community centre while siblings are booked in for a spot of pampering.

At the moment she is also gearing up for the busy school prom season and will be on hand to help teenagers get ready for their big day.

Seeing the children's faces light up when the come into the salon and experiencing their excitement about the spa sessions makes the job feel very rewarding, Tracey says.

"I love meeting new people. Every day is different but it's always fun. It's nice to see how happy it has made the children and the smiles on the faces when they leave. I got a review back from one customer who said it had been the best day of their life which was lovely to hear.

"It doesn't feel like a job because it's something I enjoy doing. I just hope it continues to be as successful as it has been so far," she tells Weekend.