The Shropshire festival honouring the incredible work of Randolph Caldecott

Some of Randolph Caldecott's work

The work of Randolph Caldecott is said to have inspired a generation of illustrators including Beatrix Potter.

Indeed, one of his original oil paintings, together with two other prints from his picture books, still adorn a wall in Beatrix Potter’s Lake District house, providing a lasting legacy of his work.

It also inspired Norma as she found her life entwined with his name in, she says, a ‘serendipitous bringing together of small bits of my life’.

Norma Raynes. Picture: Howard Barlow (www.howardbarlow.photoshelter.com).

“I started my research career working for a wonderful man called Jack Tizzard in the Department of Child Development at the Institute of Education,” recalls Norma.

“We were doing studies of deprived children and one of the people who came across my horizon was a woman called Leila Rendel.

“She had set up a residential care home. It went on to become a very big organisation called the Caldecott Foundation and it was called that because Leila liked the work of Randolph Caldecott.

"In the original home of the foundation, she would put his pictures all around the walls of the children’s bedroom because she thought they were so good and exciting. So I discovered him then.”

Caldecott Arts Festival logo

Norma went on to live and work in the United States – at Harvard, MIT and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Centre for those with learning difficulties.

And there she discovered the importance of the Caldecott Medal, which annually recognises the preceding year’s most distinguished American picture book for children and is awarded by the Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) in America.

“My family then moved to Whitchurch and I discovered there was a man who had lived here called Caldecott,” she recalls. “I wanted to find out more about him and all these little bits of my life came together in this little market town.”

It’s strange that, despite acquiring fame in the United States of America, Randolph’s renown is relatively low in Whitchurch, the Shropshire town where he lived and where his artistic talents developed.

And so, having discovered so much about him, Norma was moved to act. His was a story which needed telling and a unique event seemed like the perfect platform to spread the word.

“Whitchurch is home to a world-renowned illustrator and yet so many locals aren’t aware of his wonderful work,” she said. “We want to change that with the launch of the brand-new festival.”

And so, next month, Whitchurch prepares to celebrate Randolph by hosting its inaugural event in his name.

Some of Randolph Caldecott's work

The Caldecott Arts Festival will take place on March 19 2022 and is organised by Norma and an enthusiastic team of “Caldecotters”, all inspired by the artist’s work and integrity.

“Randolph was one of those people you look at and think ‘I would really have liked to have known him’,” explains Norma, full of admiration for the illustrator’s personality and character, as well as his work.

“He would have been good fun,” she adds. “He’s wonderful, really exciting and yet we know so little about him here.

“He was really famous and wealthy in his time and yet he never lost his love for Whitchurch and this county.

"He never dropped his friends because he became part of the London elite. He was always writing to them.”

So this month, locations across the town will open their doors to various activities, including illustration caricature workshops and storytelling sessions for the children.

The family-friendly festival will allow visitors to honour the life and works of Caldecott who, from his humble beginnings in Whitchurch in the mid 1800s, went on become one of the most world renowned artists in his field.

The event has even attracted the attention of the international art community. Esteemed American author Leonard Marcus will be flying in from New York to share his thoughts on Caldecott’s works and will be linking live to the USA as part of the event.

And Norma, who has written books, stories for children and created satirical theatre sketches herself, is hoping that, among the messages that the story of Randolph Caldecott brings is one of never giving up on your dreams – something she feels has never been more prevalent than now.

Caldecott was a resident of Whitchurch during the 1860s and had discovered a passion for drawing from the age of seven, refusing to give up on his dreams of becoming a published illustrator.

Randolph Caldecott

And yet, when he moved from Chester to Whitchurch, aged 15, his father, an accountant, wanted him to work in banking.

He followed those wishes and began his banking career, whilst studying art at night.

Eventually, at 26, he quit his job and went on to live his dream as an illustrator.

He went from Whitchurch to Manchester and then on to London, before travelling all over Europe and the United States of America to work.

He became a famous illustrator of children’s books and hilarious travel books, and his work has been featured at the National Gallery, the British Museum, the Royal Academy and the V&A.

“We are so very excited to be bringing the festival to the people of Whitchurch, Shropshire and the Border counties and those further afield,” says Norma, a social entrepreneur and Director of charity From Generation to Generation, which creates innovative solutions for young and old people bringing them together to support and inspire each other.

“We are hoping that Randolph’s story will show that no matter what the world throws at you, you can achieve your dreams.

"It’s one of the important messages of the festival and if we can inspire people to be creative, that will make it even better.

“We hope people will come to the festival. We have a really full programme of exciting and fun things to do all day at a host of places.

“There’s drawing, painting, famous illustrators running workshops and wonderful musicians. We also have an exhibition of Randolph’s work in the Heritage Centre.

“Randolph wanted to make people smile with his work and he wanted to travel the world doing it,” reflects Norma. “I felt we needed to do something fun and celebrate him.”

Art and creativity in a fun, family environment – it feels like something Randolph would have approved of.

Whitchurch Town Centre

The Caldecott Arts Festival is completely free to attend and will take place on March 19 when the bells of St Alkmund will ring out at 10am to herald the opening.