Heather Large: Bonfire events are a great way to bring whole communities together

Fun at the fireworks

Once bonfire night arrived, the countdown to presents and parties could really begin.

But I did enjoy bonfires that were held every year in our village and there was always much excitement as we wrapped up warm and walked up to the playing fields to eat hot dogs and toffee apples and later watch the colourful fireworks.

The pyre always seemed to go on forever and I loved the smell of the burning wood.

Sparklers scared me so I stayed well clear of those. I think it was due to someone at primary school burning their fingers and the whole class being forced to watch a rather sinister video about their dangers.

Holding a burning stick never held any appeal for me, even if you could swirl them around to make pretty patterns in their air.

I remember slightly older children in our village making a Guy Fawkes scarecrow-like effigy and parading him round the village. Although I’m sure their motivation had more to do with making some pocket money than honouring any kind of tradition.

As I got older, bonfires were few and far between as being outside on a usually bitterly cold November night lost its appeal. As someone who hates feeling like a human icicle, the option of staying inside in the warm always won out.

Two years ago I went to my first bonfire for many years, held as a fundraising event for a local rugby club. It was great seeing the huge smiles on the faces of all of the children who were captivated by the flames and watching them as they counted down the seconds to the firework display.

Adults were also catching up with friends and having a good time. It was a fun night and reminded me of the excitement I felt as a youngster.