Clay creations fired Sandra's interest

Sandra’s ornaments are made from Staffordshire Stoneware Clay

Her creations range from those that are purely decorative to pieces that not only look attractive but are also useful such as mugs, paintbrush pots and pet food dishes.

Pottery started as a hobby in her spare time but it’s now a full-time business for Sandra, who has a studio in the craft village at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate.

“Eight years ago somebody gave me a pottery lesson for my birthday. Within two weeks, I had bought my own kiln and pottery wheel. I absolutely fell in love with it,” she says.

The mother of four previously worked as a decorator in homes and commercial premises for more than 20 years. But after realising she needed a job that was kinder on her knees, Sandra decided to pursue her passion for pottery further and opened her studio and shop, Art From Earth.

“Planning permission came through just before Covid hit but I took the plunge and I’ve been open 12 months. It’s been a tough year but I think we’re coming out the other side of it. It’s been a labour of love,” says Sandra.

She enjoys making a variety of items for the home and garden as well as gifts and seasonal decorations such as her ghosts and pumpkins for Halloween.

“I’m always making different things and coming up with new ideas for the different seasons. I get bored very easily so I’m always trying something new and making things I think my customers will like. My favourite thing is my hanging flowers because they always turn out differently and I think they look great in the garden, especially when all the flowers have gone, they add a bit of colour. I’m getting ready for Christmas at the moment, I’m really excited about my Christmas stuff,” says Sandra, who lives in Sedgley.

All of her creations are made using Staffordshire stoneware clay and 90 per cent are thrown at the wheel. “When I knew I was coming to Halfpenny Green, I thought it would be good to work with a local clay. It’s stoneware so it’s sturdy and can withstand outdoor temperatures so it can be used for outside as well as inside,” explains Sandra.

The first step in the process is to wedge the clay which involves kneading it with her hands to remove air pockets and ensure a uniform consistency. This takes between five and 10 minutes. Next, the clay is weighed to ensure the correct amount is used for the item being made. “I need to have an idea of what I’m going to make when I start. I don’t sleep much so that’s when I plan what I’m going to do,” says grandmother of nine, Sandra.

It’s then transferred to the wheel when Sandra uses the spinning motion to manipulate the clay into the desired shape. After being removed from the wheel, it is ready to start the drying process.

Once it has dried to leather hardness, the clay is returned to the wheel so that a foot ring can be added or it can be shaped further.

Again, it’s left to dry. At this stage the unfired pottery is known as greenware and is very fragile.

Sandra’s kiln isn’t in her studio so she needs to carefully transport all of her pieces to her home.

“I know every pot hole between here and Sedgley,” she jokes.

Her pieces are fired at 1,000C for 10 to 12 hours and left inside the kiln for 24 hours.

At this stage the unglazed pottery is referred to as bisque or biscuit-fired.

Sandra will then apply the glazes. Some are painted on using a brush while others work best when the item is dipped into them.

When the glaze is dry they are returned to the kiln and fired at 1,240C. This takes around 12 hours and the pieces must be left for 24 hours before the kiln is opened.

The whole process, from start to finish, can take up to a month.

Sitting at her pottery wheel gives her a great sense of achievement and satisfaction. “It’s nice to think you are starting with a lump of clay from the earth and you end up with something fabulous and beautiful. It’s great fun.”

Keen to share her passion and knowledge with others, she runs pottery experiences where she helps people make their own pots to take home.

“If you teach somebody properly, it doesn’t take them long to pick it up. Nobody has ever left without having a lot of fun and a good laugh,” Sandra tells Weekend.

Since starting the lessons, she has found teaching both fulfilling and extremely rewarding.

“It’s lovely to hear people say: thank you, I really enjoyed that. It gives me so much pleasure. I’m quite shy so it’s also helped to bring me out of my shell. I’m teaching them but I’m also getting a kick out of it too, so that’s really nice” says Sandra.