Christmas 2020: Top gifts for him - tried and tested

Billy Ruffian Kendal Brogue in Navy Suede - RRP £150

Billy Ruffian Kendal Brogue in Navy Suede

5 out of 5

Elvis sang Blue Christmas, and we absolutely love these blue suede shoes from British men’s shoes and accessories brand Billy Ruffian, which cast a distinctly luxurious dash and will work supremely well with a smart or casual look.

The luxury starts with the unpacking of the Billy Ruffian box, with plenty of crepe paper to peel away to reveal each shoe in its own individual pouch and a special extra little surprise (which we’re not going to spoil) to put a smile on the recipient’s face.

Light but strong and supremely comfortable, the Kendal Brogues are Blake stitched and hand crafted from calf suede. As well as the iconic punched hole pattern and fine detailing, they feature a full leather lining and what Billy Ruffian call a red (think rust) Commando sole.

The Kendal also comes in brown (they call it ‘snuff’) but It’s definitely a Blue Christmas for us!

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum (over 18s only) - £40.95 for 70cl

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum

6 out of 5

This exceptional liquor is sure to tickle the fancy of even the pickiest of rum drinkers this Christmastime.

The outstanding Venezuelan dark golden rum is distilled from molasses in a copper pot still before being aged for up to 12 years.

Coming in at a whopping 40 per cent, this rum is smooth, strong, sweet and, quite frankly, rather sublime. It boasts big, warming flavours of chocolate, toffee and fudge, with a mouthwatering depth, rounded off with a toasty oak taste.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva is one of the most awarded rums, with more than 20 awards to its name - and it’s clear to see why.

Indulgent and opulent, with complex, exquisite flavours - this a real winner.

UNTUCKit shirts - from £65

UNTUCKit shirts

5 out of 5

We’ve seen plenty of raised eyebrows about UNTUCKit’s slogan; ‘Shirts designed to be worn untucked’. Surely, any shirt that isn’t meant to be formally tucked in is supposed to be worn untucked we’ve been told.

And, in truth, we were a little sceptical too, until, that is, we tried on a UNTUCKit shirt for the first time - and then you just get it.

For the key word in that slogan is ‘designed’, and once you chosen the right fit for you - each shirt comes in 50+ size and fit variants which are nice and easy to navigate on the U.S. brand’s website - you get a shirt that looks and feels really well fitted and super smart.

Part of that is in the length of the shirts, they’re shorter in the body than many others - more like a T-shirt length but that makes for a more flattering silhouette, instead of a baggy “tent”.

Details like a reinforced collar, a contoured hemline and the brand's signature sail help create a shirt that looks smart and classy.

From the more formal end of the range we really like the crisp clean lines of the Classic Cotton Mauriston Shirt in white with contrast cuffs (£70), while the Flannel Cappezzana navy shirt with red and yellow plaid (£75), add a nice pop of colour.

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum Spray - £28.05 (30ml), £44.20 (60ml), £61.20 (100ml)

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum Spray

6 out of 5

If you’re looking for a cologne that’s a little unusual, undeniably masculine, long lasting, and one that sets it wearer apart from the crowd, then it’s this sublime scent from Montblanc which you seek.

Designed with the more active man in mind, this scent is bright and refreshing, while also boasting velvety, fruity undertones.

Montblanc Explorer offers top notes of bergamot, pomarose and sage, with heart notes of sandalwood, leather and vetiver, and base notes of patchouli, ambrofix, and akigalawood.

It is packaged in an attractive glass bottle, with a black leather sleeve midway, a hefty clear glass bottom, and a metallic black top.

A sensual, earthy scent for men of any age - and one that is very strong and lasting on the skin or clothing. Gorgeous.

M&S The Connoisseur’s Choice Wine Trio Gift Selection (over 18s only) - £40

M&S The Connoisseur’s Choice Wine Trio Gift Selection

4 out of 5

Treat someone special to this wonderfully varied selection of wines from Marks and Spencer this Christmas.

Presented in a lovely dark blue gift box, this trio of wines has one bottle of red, one of rose, and one of white.

The red is a Côtes du Rhône la Grande Voute, a dry, full-bodied wine, with a smooth fruity, juicy bramble and blackcurrant taste. This beautiful warming wine, coming in at a strong 13.5 per cent ABV, is excellent enjoyed on its own or paired with red meats, game or cheese.

The white, meanwhile, is a Cotes de Charme Sauvingon Blanc. Suitable for vegans, this dry white boasts vibrant aromas of citrus and tangy fruit flavours. With an ABV of 11.5 per cent, this wine is easy to drink and delicious either on its own or alongside salads, seafood and fish.

Finally, the rose is a Plessis Duval Rosé D'Anjou. Fresh and fruity, this vibrant, sweet French rose boasts flavours of strawberries and floral notes. At just 10.5 per cent ABV, this light wine is wonderful alone, as an aperitif, or with white meat, spicy dishes and desserts.

A fabulous trio sure to delight wine lovers this festive season.

Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum (over 18s only) - £31.90 for 70cl

Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum

6 out of 5

This outstanding tipple is sure to delight fans of rum this Christmas.

The perfect festive sipping rum, Diablesse Clementine Rum boasts the most gorgeous of Christmastime flavours, including ginger, cinnamon, star anise, clove and - of course - clementine. One sip instantly conjures up images of gingerbread men and roaring fires.

It is made with Demerara rum from the Diamond Distillery in Guyana, using native sugar cane molasses and traditional pot and column still distillation.

And the result is simply outstanding. Strong and sweet, this smooth liquor is fantastic either on its own or with ice.

Beautiful, unique - and in such a stunning bottle - the ideal gift for those who love something sweet and strong.

Steiff Bear Famous Paddington - £74.99

Steiff Bear Famous Paddington

5 out of 5

Transport your special someone back to their childhood memories with this beautiful Paddington bear from Steiff.

This stunning bear is made from a cuddly soft brown plush and is fully jointed, meaning his arms, head and legs can be moved.

Donning his trademark blue coat with a lined hood and red hat (without the marmalade sandwich!), Paddington has twinkling two-tone eyes and the iconic Steiff yellow label in one ear.

Machine washable and suitable for all ages, this is sure to delight collectors and bear fans.

Moschino Toy Boy Eau de Parfum Spray - £38.25 (30ml), £55.25 (50ml), £72.75 (100ml)

Moschino Toy Boy Eau de Parfum Spray

6 out of 5

Treat the man in your life to this stunning one-of-a-kind fragrance from Moschino this Christmas.

Packaged in the iconic teddy bear bottle, this unique cologne is a true stand-out - woody, yet fresh, with notes of pear, rose, Italian bergamot, Indonesian nutmeg, clove and elemi. These many elements make it both alluring and unusual - described by stockists Escentual as ‘invigorating and fiery’.

The site goes on to add: ‘Although it’s technically a fragrance for men, it’s also been extremely popular amongst the females working at Escentual - we definitely think this could be a unisex fragrance.’

Seductive, powerful, and intense, this fragrance is ideal for day or night wear, and is long lasting.

Though it would be a lovely gift for men of any age, we think this would likely be more suited to a younger man.

An absolutely wonderful, very distinctive fragrance that is sure to impress.

Trust GXT 970 Morfix customisable gaming mouse - £39.99

Trust GXT 970 Morfix customisable gaming mouse

3.5 out of 5

Delight gamers with this customisable high accuracy gaming mouse this December.

This light-up mouse is well-built, with a good, sturdy - and very attractive - design. It boasts four magnetically interchangeable side plates to customise side buttons and shape, which are easy to change.

The advanced software enables you to program buttons and macros, allowing you to launch up to 168 actions with a single click. You can even customise your light settings.

Our only complaint was that this took a little time for a left-handed user to get used to and is still a little difficult to use to its full capability.

It is, however, nice and easy to program with software readily available from the website.

A great buy.

Highland Park Cask Strength (over 18s only) - £54.75

Highland Park Cask Strength

6 out of 5

Treat whisky lovers to this exquisite single malt this Christmas.

This whisky is matured in hand-selected sherry seasoned American oak casks of different ages, then directly bottled to keep the natural colour and 'DNA' in tact, say the makers.

Coming in at a whopping 63.3 per cent ABV, this whisky is strong yet smooth, sweet and smoky on the nose, with aromas of violets and vanilla amidst waves of peat. When tasted, this tipple is rich and full-bodied, with flavours of toffee, honey, nutmeg and citrus.

It is packaged in a stunningly beautiful glass bottle bearing Nordic patterns, giving a nod to Orkney's Norse ancestry and ancient Viking legends, and a cardboard black box with silver patterns of the same vein.

A superb whisky and an excellent gift.

Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze Headset for PlayStation®4 - £29.99

Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze Headset for PlayStation®4

4 out of 5

Seeking something for that special someone who loves gaming this Christmas?

Why not try these super headphones, officially licensed for PlayStation4.

With an excellently effective microphone which is flexible and fold-away, this headset is ideal for those looking to play alone or with others.

Powerful 50mm active speaker units with soft and comfortable over-ear pads mean the sound is superb, and the headphones remain comfortable for hours.

The headset itself is adjustable for comfort and reinforced, so it feels sturdy and long lasting, if a little bulky.

They are easy to use too, needing simply to be plugged into the wireless controller.

The cable measures just 1.2m, which is absolutely ample when using with a PlayStation controller, but less good for listening to music.

Though it is certified for PlayStation4, the headset can be used with XBox consoles, tablets and computers.

An excellent, fairly priced product.

Whittard The Milk & Dark Hot Chocolate Gift Box - £35

Whittard The Milk & Dark Hot Chocolate Gift Box

5 out of 5

Delight chocolate lovers with this indulgent gift set from Whittard this December.

Packaged in a stunning blue and silver gift box with a ribbon, this set includes four different types of delicious instant hot chocolate.

The flavours in the set are: Salted Caramel, classic Luxury, Rocky Road and 70 per cent Cocoa. These can all be used as a traditional hot chocolate drink or cold as a milkshake or in baking.

Smooth, creamy and sumptuous, the classic Luxury flavour is outstanding and absolutely moreish.

The Rocky Road flavour, meanwhile, boasts tastes of chocolate, marshmallows and fruity biscuit.

The 70 per cent is delectably dark and bittersweet, while the Salted Caramel is alluring and mouthwateringly sweet and salty.

A superb gift to warm the bellies of sweet-toothed loved ones this festive season.

Pinter (over 18s only) - £75

Pinter

4.5 out of 5

This ingenious device is sure to thrill beer and cider lovers this Christmas.

With easy-to-follow instructions on the website, https://thegreatergood.co.uk/, the process of making the beer actually takes less than 30 minutes to make. After a few days it then must be refrigerated to condition the beer - and after a day, hey presto! Fresh beer!

There are a range of colours to choose from - including Hot Red, to Jet Black, Tropical Yellow, and Slate Grey - and each starter pack also comes with two Pinter packs, to make two different types of drink.

Types of drink on offer include a Public House IPA, Lockwood Pilsner, Waltham Forest Cider, Cloudy Nine Cider and more. Each of these provide 10 pints for just £10.

Our only observation to note was that you should take care when opening the Pinter after it has been refrigerated (do it over a sink, trust us!).

An excellent, unique gift - and absolutely ideal to cure those lockdown blues!

Trust Gaming GXT 258 Fyru USB 4-in-1 Streaming Microphone - £119.99

Trust Gaming GXT 258 Fyru USB 4-in-1 Streaming Microphone

4.5 out of 5

Gamers will be thrilled with this superb light-up streaming microphone this Christmas.

Boasting excellent sound quality, it has four different ways to record audio - dependant on whether you are recording alone, a two-way dialogue, or recording all surrounding sounds etc.

It is easy to set up and use with a sturdy stand. It also has five different colour settings.

No software is required, it is simply plug and play, and headphones can be ran through it too. It uses a digital USB connection and works with any PC or laptop.

A super gift for gamers looking to stream.

Cricut Joy - £179.99

Cricut Joy

5 out of 5

You're sure to rock a crafter's world with this super little machine from Cricut this Christmas.

Forget scissors, forget label makers - this ingenious little printer does it all.

This handy little device allows users to peronalise items, create cards and make custom labels and decals. It draws any shape and writes in a variety of styles, with the option of using Cricut's designs or your own. It can be used with iron-on, cardstock, vinyl, and paper.

It can even be used offline, comes with an app compatible with desktop, iOS and Android, and is so small it could fit in most bags. It also has Bluetooth built in, meaning it can be used wirelessly.

A superb present for anyone into arts and crafts, card making, and more.

Aberfeldy 18 - £95

Aberfeldy 18

4 out of 5

Treat a whisky fan to this limited edition Aberfeldy 18 this festive season.

The single malt from Dewar's Aberfeldy Distillery in the Scottish Highlands initially spends 18 years in a combination of refill casks, before undergoing a finishing period of around four to five months in Pauilliac wine casks, a red wine from Bordeaux - and this can certainly be tasted when enjoying this whisky.

This whisky comes in at 43 per cent ABV and boasts flavours of vanilla and fruits, with a warming oak finish. It is also packaged very nicely with black and gold labelling.

It won a Silver Outstanding Award for Scotch Single Malt - Highland - in the 2017 International Wine & Spirit Competition.

A truly lovely gift, if a little expensive.

Sea Change Negroamaro 12.5% vol - RRP £9.99

Sea Change Negroamaro

4 out of 5

For your eco-conscious loved ones, here’s a chance to drink a Christmas toast to planet Earth - and do something to give it an environmentally-friendly helping hand.

For every bottle sold, Sea Change Wines make a donation to help fund ocean conservation projects fighting plastic pollution across the globe and their minimal packaging helps them reduce waste along with their environmental impact.

We were struck by the delightful and colourful dolphin gracing the label of the Negroamaro, which hails from the Puglia region in Southern Italy. The wine didn’t disappoint either, an elegant, medium-bodied and fruity, but not too sweet, red wine, which is velvety and smooth on the palette.

The Sea Change range also features a Sauvignon Blanc (RRP £10.99), Prosecco (RRP £12.99) and Prosecco Rose (RRP £12.99) and gift packs are available.

The Foundry Brew Pub Shop presentation gift pack - RRP £10.25

The Foundry Brew Pub Shop presentation gift pack

4.5 out of 5

Brewed on site at the Foundry Brewpub in historic Canterbury, this gift pack features a 500ml bottle each of Foundry Man’s Gold golden ale and Foundry Torpedo premium bitter plus an engraved pint glass.

The Foundry Man’s Gold is lightly citrussy at 4.0% vol, an easy drinking amber ale made from Cascade and Magnum hops, brewed using Kentish water and with English pale and crystal malts for biscuit and caramel flavours.

The Foundry Torpedo premium bitter is 4.5% vol and boasts a darker, deliciously complex, bitter flavour, courtesy of Cascade and Bramling Cross hops. This beer’s explosive name derives from some intriguing Canterbury history. The building that is now the brewery’s home was commissioned as a foundry by the Royal Navy in 1794 to develop the first - you guessed it - torpedoes.

Produced In Kent is a comprehensive resource for finding the best local food and drinks producers in Kent. It is a network of the best independent food and drinks entrepreneurs in the county. Visit www.producedinkent.co.uk for more information.

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned gift set - RRP £32

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned gift set

Available at Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Amazon.co.uk

5 out of 5

It’s hard to imagine Mad Men’s Don Draper without his favourite Old Fashioned tipple to hand, now here’s your chance to channel your inner smooth-talking executive courtesy of Woodford.

Hailing from Kentucky, where Woodford has been produced since 1812, Woodford Reserve Bourbon is a rich, dark, burned amber colour, with a pronounced depth of flavour, with hints of spices and floral notes plus lots of rye, and featuring a long, smooth satisfying tail.

Couple it with Woodford’s Old Fashioned Cocktail syrup in this gift set and you’ve got one of the world’s classic cocktails in an instant. The syrup uses a mixture of bitters, sugars and botanical extracts and it takes you to a whole other place, a richer, warmer, sweeter treat,

Woodford’s recommended recipe is to mix 50ml of the bourbon with 10ml of syrus, stir it together with ice cubes and then garnish with orange zest. A real winter warmer. Please note, this gift set does not include the tumbler pictured.

Lindt Truffes de Luxe 425g - RRP £22

Lindt Truffes de Luxe

4 out of 5

A proper posh chocolate treat, when you open up this box of Swiss chocolatier Lindt’s luxury truffles it almost looks like a game of Solitaire - the challenge is not to eat all 37at once!

Each thick chocolate globe hides a boozy treat, with five flavours; Marc de Champagne, Bourbon Vanilla, Almond, Extra Dark and Dark Caramel. Crunch through the surface and let the liquid treat flow.

All are exquisite but if we had to pick a favourite it would probably be the Dark Caramel, closely followed by the Almond.

If for whatever reason, alcohol truffles are not your thing, there’s also a non-alcohol set, featuring Dark 70%, Vanilla, Almond Nougat, Salted Caramel and Raspberry flavours.

Also in Lindt’s season range are a pick-and-mix advent calendar, adorable Lindt Teddy in either a pyjamas or jumper design, a selection box and salted caramel.

Nelson’s Christmas Dinner Gin - RRP £25

Nelson’s Christmas Dinner Gin

2 out of 5

Now we’ll be honest here, we’d read this as Christmas pudding gin, and maybe if it had been that then it might have been more of a hit.

But Christmas Dinner Gin? Really? Well, that’s what Staffordshire-based distillers Nelson’s have dreamed up. With a Brussel Sprout Vodka also in the range they have certainly created a couple of festive talking points.

Nelson’s say their Christmas Dinner Gin “serves up the sweetness of cranberry fused with the complexity of sage and . . . hints of turkey” - but is actually suitable for vegans (No turkeys were harmed in the making of this gin, they promise).

Unfortunately, on a blind test - well as blind as a garish pink drink can be - the first reaction to the gin was a loud ‘Yuk’. Reactions from the rest of the team were ‘meh’ and ‘too chemically’, while our real gin enthusiast said it was too sweet for her and she “couldn’t get past the smell of chicken stock”.

Not a Christmas treat here. But an extra point for originality.

Love Cocoa Giant Christmas Pudding chocolate bar - RRP £15.95 but on sale at £12.95

Love Cocoa Giant Christmas Pudding chocolate bar

2 out of 5

At a whopping 500g this is one heck of a chunky chocolate gift with a proper Christmas theme from Love Cocoa, founded by the great-great-great grandson of the creator of the Cadbury empire.

Presented in a cheery Christmas pudding-themed box, it’s a huge slab of 41 per cent milk chocolate with a generous topping of crushed nuts and fruits - but be warned, even the sweetest-toothed member of our tasting team found it too sweet even for him (we were most surprised!). Maybe one to share around rather than devour on your own.

A nice touch is that you can reuse the mould the bar comes in to make your own chocolate creation, with suggestions on the pack. And while we’re on the theme of reusing/recycling, Love Cocoa, says that with its policy of planting one tree for every product sold to fight against deforestation and global warming, you’re giving a little Christmas gift to the planet too!

Spoke trousers - from £75

Spoke trousers

5 out of 5

Best known for their chinos, Spoke also produce a range of cords and denim trousers that really hit the smart/casual nail bang on the head. And so confident are they, that each pair of Spoke trousers comes with a 200-DAY exchange or refund guarantee.

The key to their success is the Find Your Fit section on the Spoke website where you enter your height, waist, inside leg and, crucially, your build (how chunky your thighs are), with an absolutely enormous range of fits available for that ‘custom’ finish, no matter what your size.

We were delighted with our choice of ‘Bulletproof’ performance chinos in ‘army’ (think olive). Coming in at £135, they are water resistant and in an 8oz technical fabric made with 97 per cent cotton and three per cent elastane for a comfortable stretch.

They’re smart and extremely comfortable and there’s also a pocket zip to keep your keys and valuables secure.

All Spoke trousers are hand-finished to order, and for cyclists, they have even trimmed the Bulletproofs (disclaimer - they’re not actually bullet-proof) with a discreet reflective piping in the leg if you roll the hem, and a drop-down reflective flash in the back pocket.

Keepr’s Honey Spiced Rum (over 18s only) - £37.50 (70cl)

Keepr’s Honey Spiced Rum

3 out of 5

Made with 100 per cent British Honey from the company hives, this dark rum is mixed with a range of spices, vanilla and cinnamon.

Golden amber in colour, this woody rum is presented in an attractive bottle, ideal for gifting to men or women.

Sweet and strong, this rum comes in at 37.5 per cent - but is not as smooth as we would have liked to drink the rum on its own.

Its makers recommend mixing the rum with ginger beer to ‘add further fire’. Other cocktails they recommend for this rum include the Cuba Libre and a White Rum Russian.

A nice rum for mixing, but not to our taste for sipping on its own.