Christmas 2020: Top gifts for her - tried and tested

Look no further. Here, we have reviewed a huge range of gifts, from booze, to clothing, perfume, chocolate and more - so you know what to expect before you order.

See our top gifts for women this Christmas below.

Ellesse Giovanna Jacket - £75

Ellesse Giovanna Jacket

5 out of 5

Treat a special lady in your life to this super comfy, attractive jacket from Ellesse.

This fluffy, warm zip-up hooded jacket is ideal for casual wear - and perfect for the cold weather through into spring.

Soft and luxurious, the Giovanna jacket is made from 100 per cent polyester faux fur - but feels fantastically plush and comfortable.

It boasts a silver zip with Ellesse’s Semi Palla branded pull - which shows up wonderfully on the jacket - in either of the colours it comes in: black or a dusky pink.

Generous side pockets and elasticated hem and cuffs add to the practicality and comfort of this lovely jacket.

A gorgeous gift - but bear in mind when ordering that these come up a little big.

Fossil Ladies Virginia Smartwatch - £89.50

Fossil Ladies Virginia Smartwatch

6 out of 5

This sophisticated hybrid watch is sure the delight the special lady in your life this Christmas.

The rose gold-coloured stainless steel timepiece from Fossil is an analogue watch with smartwatch abilities - without compromising on the look of the watch.

With an easy to adjust bracelet, this watch is beautiful, complete with diamantes on the numbers, around the face, and along the bracelet. The rose gold-coloured hours are set on a simple cream background, making the watch not only pleasing to the eye, but also easy to read in most lights.

Compatible with Android and iOS, the watch boasts a vibrate alarm function, a pedometer, sleep tracker, calorie counter, music controls, a find your phone feature, a camera remote, and gives smart notifications for the arrival of calls, texts, emails and more.

It is also water resistant, up to 50 metres, and comes with a two-year maunfacturers warranty.

An incredible, stunning watch - and an absolute bargain for under £90.

Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum (over 18s only) - £31.90 for 70cl

Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum

6 out of 5

This outstanding tipple is sure to delight fans of rum this Christmas.

The perfect festive sipping rum, Diablesse Clementine Rum boasts the most gorgeous of Christmastime flavours, including ginger, cinnamon, star anise, clove and - of course - clementine. One sip instantly conjures up images of gingerbread men and roaring fires.

It is made with Demerara rum from the Diamond Distillery in Guyana, using native sugar cane molasses and traditional pot and column still distillation.

And the result is simply outstanding. Strong and sweet, this smooth liquor is fantastic either on its own or with ice.

Beautiful, unique - and in such a stunning bottle - the ideal gift for those who love something sweet and strong.

Lands’ End Women’s Leather/ Shearling Mule Slippers - £50

Lands’ End Women’s Leather/ Shearling Mule Slippers

5 out of 5

Whether young or old, the ladies in your life are sure to be delighted with these gorgeous sheepskin slippers from Lands’ End.

Warm, comfortable, durable, practical and attractive, these slippers have it all - and are absolutely the ideal gift for anyone currently spending a lot of their time at home. And all for a superb price when compared to the more well-known brands, with which these easily compete.

Though they are available in a range of designs, these leopard print ones boast calf hair leather upper and a shearling collar and lining.

The foam-cushioned footbed makes them extra comfortable, while the hardy, thick rubber soles make them durable and long lasting.

The sheepskin itself is extremely soft in contact with feet and the layer of wool naturally regulates the temperature of the feet, so they don’t get sweaty or overheat.

A beautiful gift.

Gucci Bloom Nettare Di Fiori Eau De Parfum for women - £65.99 for 50ml

Gucci Bloom Nettare Di Fiori Eau De Parfum for women

5 out of 5

Designed to be the darker, more intense version of the original Gucci Bloom, this unique perfume is sure to delight the ladies in your life this Christmas.

Perhaps suited to a slightly older demographic, this undeniably feminine fragrance boasts notes of jasmine, ginger, rose and patchouli.

Strong, stand-out and longlasting, this perfume - created in collaboration with world-renowned Spanish perfumer Alberto Morillas - is lovely for daytime wear, but absolutely ideal for nights out (or in, as the case may be at the moment).

It is presented in a beautiful pale pink bottle, with a label and box which are decorated with a stunning black and cream print bearing flowers, plants and butterflies.

A superb perfume and a wonderful gift.

Taololo Paisley Vibe Cowboy Boot Wellies - £59

Taololo Paisley Vibe Cowboy Boot Wellies

5 out of 5

Whether they’re for going to festivals, wearing out and about, doing some gardening, or going to a gig - these boots are absolutely excellent for all weather conditions.

Beautiful and practical - what more could a girl want?

Though they are available in a range of styles and designs, we opted for the Paisley Vibe Cowboy Boot Wellies which boast a black background and green, yellow and orange Paisley patterns.

With a 3cm soft gel reinforced heel and a pointed toe, these attractive boots are made for comfort and practicality, while looking beautiful at the same time.

They are 100 per cent waterproof, made from sustainably sourced biodegradable rubber and lined with cotton.

The firm which makes them recommends that the boots are ordered in a size bigger than the usual ‘well boot size’ as they come up small.

A stunning pair of boots for ladies of any age and a truly unique gift.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum (over 18s only) - £40.95 for 70cl

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum

6 out of 5

This exceptional liquor is sure to tickle the fancy of even the pickiest of rum drinkers this Christmastime.

The outstanding Venezuelan dark golden rum is distilled from molasses in a copper pot still before being aged for up to 12 years.

Coming in at a whopping 40 per cent, this rum is smooth, strong, sweet and, quite frankly, rather sublime. It boasts big, warming flavours of chocolate, toffee and fudge, with a mouthwatering depth, rounded off with a toasty oak taste.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva is one of the most awarded rums, with more than 20 awards to its name - and it’s clear to see why.

Indulgent and opulent, with complex, exquisite flavours - this a real winner.

Steiff Bear Famous Paddington - £74.99

Steiff Bear Famous Paddington

5 out of 5

Transport your special someone back to their childhood memories with this beautiful Paddington bear from Steiff.

This stunning bear is made from a cuddly soft brown plush and is fully jointed, meaning his arms, head and legs can be moved.

Donning his trademark blue coat with a lined hood and red hat (without the marmalade sandwich!), Paddington has twinkling two-tone eyes and the iconic Steiff yellow label in one ear.

Machine washable and suitable for all ages, this is sure to delight collectors and bear fans.

Sassy Shop Wax Melt Bars - from £2.90 each

Sassy Shop Wax Melt Bars

5 out of 5

With so many spending so much time at home, wax melts are currently in demand - and we have so far found none of better quality and value than those from Sassy Shop Wax.

When burned on a standard candle wax burner, these bars are magnificent; filling the home with strong, beautiful, lasting fragrances.

Scents on offer include Blueberry and Vanilla, La Vie Est Bon, Sandalwood and Patchouli Dreams, Mulled Wine, Honey Gingerbread, and Opium Noir - plus many, many more.

Each of the bars are shaped like chocolate squares (keep away from kids!) and are a range of colours, decorated with glitter.

The come individually wrapped and can be ordered either on their own or as part of a set.

Beautiful scents for fair prices. And the perfect stocking filler.

M&S The Connoisseur’s Choice Wine Trio Gift Selection (over 18s only) - £40

M&S The Connoisseur’s Choice Wine Trio Gift Selection

4 out of 5

Treat someone special to this wonderfully varied selection of wines from Marks and Spencer this Christmas.

Presented in a lovely dark blue gift box, this trio of wines has one bottle of red, one of rose, and one of white.

The red is a Côtes du Rhône la Grande Voute, a dry, full-bodied wine, with a smooth fruity, juicy bramble and blackcurrant taste. This beautiful warming wine, coming in at a strong 13.5 per cent ABV, is excellent enjoyed on its own or paired with red meats, game or cheese.

The white, meanwhile, is a Cotes de Charme Sauvingon Blanc. Suitable for vegans, this dry white boasts vibrant aromas of citrus and tangy fruit flavours. With an ABV of 11.5 per cent, this wine is easy to drink and delicious either on its own or alongside salads, seafood and fish.

Finally, the rose is a Plessis Duval Rosé D'Anjou. Fresh and fruity, this vibrant, sweet French rose boasts flavours of strawberries and floral notes. At just 10.5 per cent ABV, this light wine is wonderful alone, as an aperitif, or with white meat, spicy dishes and desserts.

A fabulous trio sure to delight wine lovers this festive season.

Keepr’s Honey Spiced Rum (over 18s only) - £37.50 (70cl)

Keepr’s Honey Spiced Rum

3 out of 5

Made with 100 per cent British Honey from the company hives, this dark rum is mixed with a range of spices, vanilla and cinnamon.

Golden amber in colour, this woody rum is presented in an attractive bottle, ideal for gifting to men or women.

Sweet and strong, this rum comes in at 37.5 per cent - but is not as smooth as we would have liked to drink the rum on its own.

Its makers recommend mixing the rum with ginger beer to ‘add further fire’. Other cocktails they recommend for this rum include the Cuba Libre and a White Rum Russian.

A nice rum for mixing, but not to our taste for sipping on its own.

Nevertheless, a sweet, warming drink, ideal for colder nights around Christmastime.

Whittard The Milk & Dark Hot Chocolate Gift Box - £35

Whittard The Milk & Dark Hot Chocolate Gift Box

5 out of 5

Delight chocolate lovers with this indulgent gift set from Whittard this December.

Packaged in a stunning blue and silver gift box with a ribbon, this set includes four different types of delicious instant hot chocolate.

The flavours in the set are: Salted Caramel, classic Luxury, Rocky Road and 70 per cent Cocoa. These can all be used as a traditional hot chocolate drink or cold as a milkshake or in baking.

Smooth, creamy and sumptuous, the classic Luxury flavour is outstanding and absolutely moreish.

The Rocky Road flavour, meanwhile, boasts tastes of chocolate, marshmallows and fruity biscuit.

The 70 per cent is delectably dark and bittersweet, while the Salted Caramel is alluring and mouthwateringly sweet and salty.

A superb gift to warm the bellies of sweet-toothed loved ones this festive season.

Highland Park Cask Strength (over 18s only) - £60

Highland Park Cask Strength

6 out of 5

Treat whisky lovers to this exquisite single malt this Christmas.

This whisky is matured in hand-selected sherry seasoned American oak casks of different ages, then directly bottled to keep the natural colour and 'DNA' in tact, say the makers.

Coming in at a whopping 63.3 per cent ABV, this whisky is strong yet smooth, sweet and smoky on the nose, with aromas of violets and vanilla amidst waves of peat. When tasted, this tipple is rich and full-bodied, with flavours of toffee, honey, nutmeg and citrus.

It is packaged in a stunningly beautiful glass bottle bearing Nordic patterns, giving a nod to Orkney's Norse ancestry and ancient Viking legends, and a cardboard black box with silver patterns of the same vein.

A superb whisky and an excellent gift.

Hugo Boss Alive Eau de Parfum for women - £41.65 (30ml), £61.20 (50ml), £69.70 (80ml) (also available as a gift set)

Hugo Boss Alive Eau de Parfum for women

6 out of 5

Feminine, fresh, sweet and moreish, this stand-out eau de parfum is truly something special.

Longlasting, vibrant, and strong, Hugo Boss Alive boasts top notes of apple and plum, with heart notes of jasmine, and base notes of cedarwood, sandalwood, and vanilla.

Though this perfume starts off very sweet at the start, it too has a sultry woody base, making it alluring and addictive.

It is bottled in a simple peach pink-coloured box, wiht a silver rim, and a light pink clear bottle with a silver top and sides.

Though this would be an excellent gift for a younger woman, it would most certainly please the older lady too.

Beautiful.

Cricut Joy - £179.99

Cricut Joy

5 out of 5

You're sure to rock a crafter's world with this super little machine from Cricut this Christmas.

Forget scissors, forget label makers - this ingenious little printer does it all.

This handy little device allows users to peronalise items, create cards and make custom labels and decals. It draws any shape and writes in a variety of styles, with the option of using Cricut's designs or your own. It can be used with iron-on, cardstock, vinyl, and paper.

It can even be used offline, comes with an app compatible with desktop, iOS and Android, and is so small it could fit in most bags. It also has Bluetooth built in, meaning it can be used wirelessly.

A superb present for anyone into arts and crafts, card making, and more.

Aberfeldy 18 - £95

Aberfeldy 18

4 out of 5

Treat a whisky fan to this limited edition Aberfeldy 18 this festive season.

The single malt from Dewar's Aberfeldy Distillery in the Scottish Highlands initially spends 18 years in a combination of refill casks, before undergoing a finishing period of around four to five months in Pauilliac wine casks, a red wine from Bordeaux - and this can certainly be tasted when enjoying this whisky.

This whisky comes in at 43 per cent ABV and boasts flavours of vanilla and fruits, with a warming oak finish. It is also packaged very nicely with black and gold labelling.

It won a Silver Outstanding Award for Scotch Single Malt - Highland - in the 2017 International Wine & Spirit Competition.

A truly lovely gift, if a little expensive.

Sea Change Negroamaro 12.5% vol - RRP £9.99

Sea Change Negroamaro

4 out of 5

For your eco-conscious loved ones, here’s a chance to drink a Christmas toast to planet Earth - and do something to give it an environmentally-friendly helping hand.

For every bottle sold, Sea Change Wines make a donation to help fund ocean conservation projects fighting plastic pollution across the globe and their minimal packaging helps them reduce waste along with their environmental impact.

We were struck by the delightful and colourful dolphin gracing the label of the Negroamaro, which hails from the Puglia region in Southern Italy. The wine didn’t disappoint either, an elegant, medium-bodied and fruity, but not too sweet, red wine, which is velvety and smooth on the palette.

The Sea Change range also features a Sauvignon Blanc (RRP £10.99), Prosecco (RRP £12.99) and Prosecco Rose (RRP £12.99) and gift packs are available.

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned gift set - RRP £32

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned gift set

Available at Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Amazon.co.uk

5 out of 5

It’s hard to imagine Mad Men’s Don Draper without his favourite Old Fashioned tipple to hand, now here’s your chance to channel your inner smooth-talking executive courtesy of Woodford.

Hailing from Kentucky, where Woodford has been produced since 1812, Woodford Reserve Bourbon is a rich, dark, burned amber colour, with a pronounced depth of flavour, with hints of spices and floral notes plus lots of rye, and featuring a long, smooth satisfying tail.

Couple it with Woodford’s Old Fashioned Cocktail syrup in this gift set and you’ve got one of the world’s classic cocktails in an instant. The syrup uses a mixture of bitters, sugars and botanical extracts and it takes you to a whole other place, a richer, warmer, sweeter treat,

Woodford’s recommended recipe is to mix 50ml of the bourbon with 10ml of syrus, stir it together with ice cubes and then garnish with orange zest. A real winter warmer. Please note, this gift set does not include the tumbler pictured.

Lindt Truffes de Luxe 425g - RRP £22

Lindt Truffes de Luxe

4 out of 5

A proper posh chocolate treat, when you open up this box of Swiss chocolatier Lindt’s luxury truffles it almost looks like a game of Solitaire - the challenge is not to eat all 37at once!

Each thick chocolate globe hides a boozy treat, with five flavours; Marc de Champagne, Bourbon Vanilla, Almond, Extra Dark and Dark Caramel. Crunch through the surface and let the liquid treat flow.

All are exquisite but if we had to pick a favourite it would probably be the Dark Caramel, closely followed by the Almond.

If for whatever reason, alcohol truffles are not your thing, there’s also a non-alcohol set, featuring Dark 70%, Vanilla, Almond Nougat, Salted Caramel and Raspberry flavours.

Also in Lindt’s season range are a pick-and-mix advent calendar, adorable Lindt Teddy in either a pyjamas or jumper design, a selection box and salted caramel.

Nelson’s Christmas Dinner Gin - RRP £25

Nelson’s Christmas Dinner Gin

2 out of 5

Now we’ll be honest here, we’d read this as Christmas pudding gin, and maybe if it had been that then it might have been more of a hit.

But Christmas Dinner Gin? Really? Well, that’s what Staffordshire-based distillers Nelson’s have dreamed up. With a Brussel Sprout Vodka also in the range they have certainly created a couple of festive talking points.

Nelson’s say their Christmas Dinner Gin “serves up the sweetness of cranberry fused with the complexity of sage and . . . hints of turkey” - but is actually suitable for vegans (No turkeys were harmed in the making of this gin, they promise).

Unfortunately, on a blind test - well as blind as a garish pink drink can be - the first reaction to the gin was a loud ‘Yuk’. Reactions from the rest of the team were ‘meh’ and ‘too chemically’, while our real gin enthusiast said it was too sweet for her and she “couldn’t get past the smell of chicken stock”.

Not a Christmas treat here. But an extra point for originality.

Love Cocoa Giant Christmas Pudding chocolate bar - RRP £15.95 but on sale at £12.95

Love Cocoa Giant Christmas Pudding chocolate bar

2 out of 5

At a whopping 500g this is one heck of a chunky chocolate gift with a proper Christmas theme from Love Cocoa, founded by the great-great-great grandson of the creator of the Cadbury empire.

Presented in a cheery Christmas pudding-themed box, it’s a huge slab of 41 per cent milk chocolate with a generous topping of crushed nuts and fruits - but be warned, even the sweetest-toothed member of our tasting team found it too sweet even for him (we were most surprised!). Maybe one to share around rather than devour on your own.