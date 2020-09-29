Halloween 2020: Top events taking place in the Midlands and Shropshire

Spooky season is in full swing and a number of events are set to bring frights and delights across the region - with Covid measures in place.

From pick your own pumpkin patches to scare mazes and even a drive-through horror experiences, there's plenty to do across the Midlands and Shropshire for chills and thrills this Halloween.

Read on for our top picks, if you dare!

Have we missed a Halloween event you're hosting? email us at webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk to be included in our guide.

October 3 to 31: Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge

Visitors to Lower Drayton Farm can get into the spooky spirit of Halloween with the attraction's annual pick your own pumpkin event.

The farm has plated more than 30,000 pumpkin seeds of different varieties for visitors to pick and carve on site.

Take a selfie with your creation in the pumpkin photo booth and you could win a prize for your effort.

Advertising

Visitors can also visit PLAY at the farm with indoor and outdoor attractions such as the adventure farm, soft play area, play barn, outdoor park and more.

A separate ticket is required.

For more information, click here.

October 9 to November 1: Alton Towers

Advertising

Alton Towers' annual Halloween spectacular will return for 2020 with coronavirus measures in place.

Scarefest will return for 2020 from October 9 to November 1 with two new attractions, with one named Freak Show: Toxic Junkyard.

The second maze will be revealed later this summer, according to the attraction.

The new scare attractions will join existing favourites The Attic: Terror of The Towers, Darkest Depths, and Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover The Legend of the Skin Snatchers.

There will also be a new family-led attraction, Garden Lights Walk: Whispering Souls, for younger visitors to enjoy alongside live entertainment including the Freaky Five and CBeebies Land Monster Ball.

As part of Scarefest, guests of all ages can experience the park in the dark with ride opening extended until 9pm daily.

The event will take place in open-air or well-ventilated venues. Capacity will remain at a level where social distancing can be maintained, including in entertainment spaces and scare mazes.

Full details of the safety measures for each event will be published nearer the time.

For more information, click here.

October 9 to November 1: Blists Hill, Telford

This Halloween, Wally, one of the world’s favourite children’s book characters will be travelling the country, appearing in museums including Blists Hill Victorian Town at Ironbridge.

Families will be able to join the search for Wally at Blists Hill as part of the Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search, organised by Walker Books and Kids in Museums, to celebrate the release of the new book, 'Where’s Wally? Spooky Spotlight Search'.

More than 75 museums around the UK have signed up to run the promotion, which is timed for Halloween.

The activity will run from October 9 to November 1 and will be tailored within each museum to comply with their social distancing measures.

Families will be able to visit their local participating museum to hunt for Wally amongst their collections, as well as spell out a spooky phrase with letters hidden alongside mini Wally standees, and receive a special “I found Wally!” bookmark on completion of the search.

The museums will have an array of supporting print and digital materials including mini standees, activity sheets, posters, bookmarks, pin badges for staff and social media assets.

For more information, click here.

October 9: Cannock Chase

Join Haunting Nights on this very special Black Eyed Children Interactive Ghost Walk.

The walk will take attendees across the Chase for a 'ghost hunting experience like no other'.

The event will also include tales of paranormal activity attached to the area.

Guests are asked to follow social distancing rules while on the walk.

For more information, click here.

October 10 to November 1: West Midland Safari Park, Kidderminster

Head to West Midland Safari Park this Halloween for a whole host of frightening fun.

Take part in the brand new Scratchcard Trail to see if you can solve the Mystery of the Pumpkin Thief.

Those who complete the trail will earn a sweet treat for their efforts.

The attraction will be brimming with Halloween decorations including illuminated, themed scarecrows and hundreds of pumpkins to get you in the Halloween spirit.

For more information, click here.

Take a look at our round-up of top Halloween events in the Midlands and Shropshire

October 10 to November 1: National Forest Adventure Farm: Burton-upon-Trent

Family favourite National Forest Adventure Farm will have a host of spooky activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From October 10 visitors can enjoy all the fun of the farm plus a day packed with spooky Halloween fun.

There will be broomstick training for little witches and wizards as well as the chance to find the ingredients for their own potion.

Families can pick a pumpkin from the attraction's own pumpkin patch before exploring the mummy maze hunt and haunted mirror maze.

There will also be a fancy dress competition for the best dressed guys and ghouls to win prizes.

Visitors must adhere to the Government’s ‘rule of six’ guideline. Group sizes of more than six people from more than one household will not be permitted on the farm. The only exception is if your household or support bubble is larger than six people.

For more information, click here.

October 10 to 31: Canalside Farm, Shop and Cafe, Stafford

Canalside Farm has announced its Pumpkin Festival will be going ahead this year.

The farm, based near Stafford, is gearing up to host the annual event that has been running for the last three years.

Visitors are asked to pre-book a ticket so the attraction can manage visitor numbers.

The farm has also been running their pick-your-own strawberries and raspberries across the Summer.

The Pumpkin Festival will run across every weekend in October, plus half-term, from 10am to 3pm.

Tickets will be released on the Wednesday for the following weekend.

For more information, click here.

October 10: Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury

Little Wytheford Farm, near Shawbury, will be opening to visitors from Saturday, October 10 to pick their own pumpkins.

Visitors are asked to bring their own carving tools for Covid-19 safety.

A spokesman said: "It’s nearly time to open our gates once more to all you eager pumpkin pickers. We can not wait to welcome you all onto the farm to pick your perfect pumpkin!

"Our opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday with our opening day being Saturday, October 10.

"We will have our ‘Tea Hive’ and mini farm shop open once again serving hot and cold drinks and produce from the farm including our delicious eggs from the happy hens and our ever popular honey.

"We will have a carving area set up if you wish to carve your own pumpkins however due to current Covid restrictions we kindly ask that you bring your own carving tools.

"We also welcome visitors to walk around the now gone to seed sunflowers to hopefully see some lovely wildlife feasting on the plant heads.

"On the contrary to the sunflowers we kindly ask that no dogs are bought to the pumpkin patch to keep all pumpkins clean for little hands."

For more information, click here.

Take a look at our round-up of top Halloween events in the Midlands and Shropshire

October 10: Himley Hall and Park

A Halloween fayre is coming to the Midlands packed full of spine-tingling treats.

HallowFest 2020 at Himley Hall will include live entertainment, an owl sanctuary, pumpkin carving, kids fancy dress, and more than 60 stalls and exhibitors and cafe.

There will be something on offer for everyone from gothic and steampunk to books, psychics, clothing, handmade crafts and gifts, spells, herbs, potions, ghost hunting, fancy dress and SFX make up.

You can also have a photo with a gothic wedding hearse.

For more information, click here.

October 16 to November 15: Bryn Y Grog Hall, Wrexham

A drive-through horror event is coming to Wrexham.

Hosted by Cyclone Events Management, the award-winning team behind scare maze The Void, FestEvil is a live action horror drive through scare maze based at Bryn Y Grog Hall in Wrexham, north Wales.

From the safety of your car, you can drive through a series of scenes from you favourite horror movies and tv shows.

Featuring live actors and special effects, this event is recommended for those aged 16 years and over.

This event is completely contactless. You never leave your car during the whole experience which last around 15 to 20 minutes.

Staff will also be socially distanced at all times.

No tickets available on the gate and must be purchased ahead of the event.

For more information, click here.

October 17 to November 1: Cadbury World, Bournville

Visitors to Cadbury World can expect no tricks and plenty of treats as the attraction launches its Halloween Spooktacular.

From October 17 to November 1 visitors can enjoy a range of spooky activities at the Bournville-based attraction.

In the Cadbury World Marquee, event-goers can enjoy live entertainment at Freddo’s brand new Halloween Spooktacular. Enter the famous frog’s Haunted Mansion and help him uncover the mystery ghost.

Children are encouraged to don their creepiest costume as they walk round Cadbury World’s self-guided tour. They can catch the attraction's chocolatiers in action and take a taster for themselves in the Chocolate Making zone, before practising their piping skills by drawing their name in chocolate in the Have A Go zone.

Guests can then visit the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone and experience the sensation of riding on the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The World's Biggest Cadbury Shop will also be selling a range of treats, including hand-crafted chocolate pumpkins.

In line with government guidelines, Cadbury World has introduced a number of additional hygiene and safety measures in all areas.

These include reducing the numbers of guests admitted, social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes, plus hand sanitising stations available.

For more information, click here.

October 17 to November 1: Legoland Discovery Centre, Birmingham

This October bring your little monsters to Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham with many fang-tastic activities.

Little monsters can get involved with lots of spook-tacular activities, all included within the price of an admission ticket

Build your own Lego pumpkin creations and add them to the Hall of Fame Pumpkin Patch for the chance to win a prize.

There will also be a 'scarevenger' hunt and character meet and greets.

Your ticket also grants access to over two million Lego bricks, two rides, 11 build and play zones and a 4D cinema.

For more information, click here.

October 17 to November 1: Sea Life Centre Birmingham

Take a step into the creepy deep at Sea Life Centre Birmingham this Halloween and navigate the Ascarium - an immersive trail which takes you past some of the ocean’s most weird and wonderful sea creatures.

You are invited to help find the sea witches missing potion ingredients and solve a riddle to earn a special Halloween treat.

You’ll also be able to spot a host of magical creatures as you search for the missing items.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy some of the attraction's not-so scary residents, including the clown fish, penguins, sea horses and many more.

For more information, click here.

Take a look at our round-up of top Halloween events in the Midlands and Shropshire

October 17 to 31: Drayton Manor, Tamworth

Head to Drayton Manor for their annual More Truick Than Treat event.

The attraction is also offering accommodation packages for this event, if one spooky day is just not enough.

Visitors can enjoy a number of award-winning rides as well as the attraction's 15-acre zoo and Europe’s only Thomas Land.

For more information, click here.

October 23 to November 1: intu Merry Hill, Brierley Hill

Gandeys Circus will swing into intu Merry Hill for a very special Halloween spooktacular.

A specially selected international cast have been brought together for the show, suitable for the while family.

The show is opening in line with all Covid and Social Distancing measure and has been awarded a Good to Go! Mark from Visit England.

For more information, click here.

October 24 to November 1: Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle will bring a host of frightening fun to the attraction for Halloween.

With new attractions for 2020, The Haunted Castle event will run from October 24 to November 1 with overnight stay options available.

The castle will host a new haunted house walk-through promising 'a trick or treat in every room'.

Youngsters will be able to concoct spells with the Witches of Warwick, explore the Haunted Hollows trail, as well as enjoy staple attractions available at the castle such as the Falconer's Quest show, archery, the castle Dungeon and Horrible Histories maze.

Visitors will be able to enjoy entertainment on the Dead Centre Stage with creepy characters and spooky tales for youngsters, before the Castle After Dark event begins for older attendees.

Evening entertainment includes the Dead of Night scare maze, live music and fire breathers on the main stag, and refreshments provided by Digbeth Dining Club.

Overnight options in the attraction's medieval-themed woodland lodges are available and start from £111 per person per night including breakfast, car parking, and two full days to enjoy The Haunted Castle.

For more information, click here.

October 24: Arscott Farm, Shrewsbury

Arscott Farm, near Shrewsbury, is inviting people to visit on Saturday, October 24 in the lead up to Halloween the following weekend.

A spokesman for the farm said: "Please join us at Arscott Farm for Fright Night - an evening of spooky stories, creepy characters and moon-lit pumpkin picking for all the family! A great evening for children of all ages and parents alike - Get in the mood for Halloween.

"This is an outdoor event with plenty of space for social distancing. We will be working within governmental guidelines and encourage visitors to exercise their own precautions with face coverings and other PPE. We look forward to seeing you."

It will run from 5pm to 9pm and there will be prizes for kids fancy dress.

There will also be wood-fired pizza, sweets, toffee apples and a bar.

For more information, click here.

October 26 to 30: Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford

The whole family is invited to Hadley Park House Hotel to carve pumpkins in time for Halloween.

After carving a pumpkin on the venue's lawn, visitors can enjoy a spooky afternoon tea in the Halloween themed Mulliner suite.

Children must be supervised at all times when carving the pumpkins and there is an additional cost for adults that wish to join in on the carving.

For more information, click here.

October 29 to 31: Severn Valley Railway, Kidderminster

There’ll be spooky goings-on at the Severn Valley Railway this October half-term as a ghost train returns.

The train will be steaming along the Severn Valley Railway into Kidderminster on October 27, 30 and 31.

Passengers can arrive early to enjoy spooky face-painting and a ghoulish disco before their train arrives to take them for a ride out into the dark, through the SVR’s haunted stations to Arley – and hopefully back again.

Face masks must be worn at all times, excluding when you’re in your compartment on the train.

Seating on the train is available in private compartments of six or private compartments of four. Children under two do not count towards the number of people in a compartment.

For more information, click here.

October 29: Baggeridge Activity Hub, Dudley

Head to Baggeridge Activity Hub an evening of family frights and twilight adventure this Halloween as the attraction is transformed into a spooky hollow.

Follow the trail of pumpkins around Baggeridge Park and solve the clues to help raise money for the Children’s Emergency Department at Russell's Hall Hospital.

Are you brave enough to tackle the obstacle course as the night creeps in? Test your skills on over 20 ground-based challenges.

If you’re feeling more daring on the day then you can always upgrade to the nets and high ropes activities.

Fancy dress is encouraged.

For more information, click here.

October 30 to November 1: Aston Hall

Join Birmingham Museums Trust for a socially distanced torchlit ghost tour of one of Britain’s most haunted buildings.

Expect a few laughs and scares you learn all about Aston Hall’s intriguing, and ghostly, past.

This is an exclusive opportunity to venture into Aston Hall at night as you will be guided around the dimly lit mansion by torchlight.

Each time slot is limited to just 12 people and tickets must be prebooked.

For more information, click here.

Take a look at our round-up of top Halloween events in the Midlands and Shropshire

October 30 to November 1: Sarehole Mill, Birmingham

See pumpkins float on the mill pond at dusk in this magical Halloween event.

Visitors will be able to experience the Pumpkin Flotilla where the mill has been visited by the ghostly Ferryman who guards the unearthly millpond.

See the illuminated carved pumpkins glide across the millpond in this spooktactular evening event.

While you await your turn to view the flotilla, enjoy a delicious hot chocolate and spooky stories. You will even get the chance to make a lantern to guide you through the mill pond.

You can also pre-order a bowl of 'Vampire’s Delight' soup and a bread roll to enjoy before you view the flotilla.

A ticket to the flotilla admits a bubble of up to five people (of any age).

For more information, click here.

October 30: Blakesley Hall, Birmingham

Join the storyteller at Blakesley Hall for an evening of ghostly fun.

Go around the attraction on a journey where you will find out all about mythical beasts and scary animals including bats, toads, griffins, centaurs, unicorns, dragons and the history behind some of these characters.

Staff on site will be wearing PPE or working behind perspex screens,and there is also an enhanced cleaning schedules in place.

Visitors are asked too serve social distancing guidelines at all times whilst on site. Card payments only to limit personal interaction, with contactless preferred.

Attendees are also asked to remember to bring a face covering for use in our indoor spaces.

For more information, click here.