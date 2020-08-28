Jane’s visions in clay help children to explore their creativity in class

For 20 years Jane Dixon has been working with children and teachers to realise their visions in clay.

Working predominantly in white earthenware, she helps them to create decorative, bespoke hanging panels which are both colourful and tactile and can be given pride of place in the school or local community.

Her own art journey also began in the classroom which is why she is keen to inspire young minds through her ceramics workshops.

“It all started at primary school – I didn’t feel I had a particular strength but I loved art.

“One day the headteacher came into the class and asked who had done one of the paintings – it was mine. He like it so much that he framed it and put it in his office.

“All through school art was a passion. I was always digging up the garden for clay and making clay animals,” says Jane, who lives in Woore in the north east of Shropshire.

When helping pupils to create a panel, she will usually spend two days at the school giving as many children as possible the chance to join in.

The panels are formed from slabs of white earthenware clay, which are cut and built on, with impressed decoration.After the workshops have finished she takes the panel home to be biscuit fired and glazed. The finished artwork is then framed and returned to the school so the children can see the fruits of their labour.

“When I take their work back it’s lovely to see all their faces and you hear them say things like ‘I did that’ or ‘that’s my bit’,” says Jane.“There is so much I enjoy about what I do. I get to work with children and that does feel like a privilege. I don’t know the children, I don’t know their ability but together we produce a piece of artwork that shows the children at their best,” she adds.