Sherlock and Peaky Blinders at top of TV viewers watch lists

Couples don’t always bond over what to watch on TV and 39 per cent of people carry on watching without their partner.

33 per cent re-watch a show with their partner, pretending they haven’t seen it while 28 per cent have an argument with their partner about one watching something without the other.

Figures show that 24 per cent watch a programme without their partner to annoy them after an argument while 21 per cent fall out with their partner over choosing something to watch.

Over the past decade, a number of favourite shows have emerged with high numbers of people surveyed having tuned in at least once.

Sherlock is the most watched series of all, with 55 per cent of respondents having seen it, followed by Peaky Blinders on 53 per cent and Game of Thrones on 51 per cent, which is equal with Line of Duty (also 51 per cent).

Killing Eve has been seen by around 48 per cent of streaming fans, the same number as Breaking Bad (also 48 per cent).

The Walking Dead is slightly lower at 47 per cent while Stranger Things has been seen by 44 per cent of regular viewers.

Completing the top ten as the only other series to have been viewed by more than four in ten people are Chernobyl at 42 per cent and Homeland at 40 per cent. While some series rack up impressive figures, not all are deemed a hit.

Westworld was considered the most overrated by viewers with Suits, Fleabag, Power and The Walking Dead also considered overrated.

Younger viewers have slightly different ideas about what is hot and what is not with 16-24 year olds naming Game of Thrones (GoT) their most overrated.

Among those aged 25-34, the most overrated is Top Boy, for those aged 35-44 it is Fleabag, among those aged 45-54 it is Power and for those aged 55+ the most overrated is Westworld.