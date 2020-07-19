Andy Richardson: Great for Black Country but what about rest of region?

Historians spent the day arguing over the origins of the name. Was the Black Country truly linked to the South Staffordshire coal seam, a 30ft strata of black gold that turned the soil black and lay beneath West Bromwich, Oldbury, Blackheath, Cradley Heath, Old Hill, Bilston, Dudley, Tipton, Wednesfield and parts of Halesowen, Wednesbury and Walsall.

Or was it derived from a time during the Industrial Revolution when the heavy industry that mined the coal and used it in foundries and steel mills turned the air and buildings black.

There were more issues to consider. Was Dudley really a fitting ‘capital’ of the Black Country or should it be the little fancied dark horse, Cradley Heath? Which could match up to the might of New York, Sydney and Rome?

America has Mount Rushmore, a colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of the Black Hills of Keystone, South Dakota. Might not the Black Country hollow out the hills of the Wren’s Nest to create 60ft commemorative sculptures of Lenny Henry, Beverley Knight, Noddy Holder, Julie Walters and Robert Plant? What a band that would be. Actually, Beverley Knight might need her own statue – Wolverhampton, Stourbridge and Smethwick are all said to be outside the Black Country’s borders. Sorry Bev. Close, but no cigar. Shoudda, Woudda, Coudda, and all that.

It was a fitting time to celebrate the Black Country’s unique contribution to global culture. After all, just one week ago, the region was declared a global geopark by UNESCO, successfully concluding a ten-year campaign to earn such recognition. Now ranked alongside the Cliffs of Fundy in Canada, the French wine region of Beaujolais and Vietnam’s Dak Nong, which also have geopark status, it is one of 162 global geoparks in 44 countries – and undoubtedly the most self-deprecating.

For centuries, it has welcomed the great and the good. Acclaimed fantasy author JRR Tolkien used the Black Country as the basis for Mordor in the Lord of the Rings, while Charles Dickens wrote in his 1841 novel The Old Curiosity Shop that the area’s factories “poured out their plague of smoke, obscured the light, and made foul the melancholy air”. Ahh, that melancholy air: 179 years on and nothing has changed. Lest we forget, the chains for the Titanic were manufactured right here, in Netherton, and look how well that went…

Associations to a really bad cruise ship crash are not the region’s only claim to notoriety. It is said that a couple from Kingswinford were among the founding fathers of America and their descendants included both Winston Churchill and the US President Richard Nixon, as well as the guy who invented the electric chair. Such claims may have been made after a jar or 12 of Bathams.

The region’s rebel soul has also been at the centre of international scandal; Gunpowder Plot conspirators were captured in Kingswinford while the lives of the so-called Tipton Taliban – or, The Tipton Three – made it onto the big screen in The Road To Guantanamo. A similar movie, called The Road To Dudley Port, which tells the story about the 2023 Midland Metro extension, is yet to make it to the screens of Walsall’s Showcase Cinema. But there is still time.

If the Black Country gets its own ‘DAY’, ought not similar days to apply for Shropshire and Staffordshire? And while we’re at it, how about Mid-Wales?

Lord Hill’s Column, in Shrewsbury, might form the centrepiece of a Shropshire Day. It was created in the Doric style, much loved by ancient Greeks, and men and women dressed in togas will use it as a maypole. Shropshire was home to boxer Joe Louis, aka the Brown Bomber, and Telford-based computer experts will create a contest between him and The Tipton Slasher, aka William Perry, who as a World Champion long before. Probably. It’ll feature on a scratchy computer screens via low-band-width Pay Per View. Just call me, Eddie (Hearn), we’ve got this covered. Kindness to hedgehogs, the world’s first skyscraper and commemorations of some evolutionary scientist called Darwin will complete the celebrations.

Mid Wales will be able to join in Shropshire Day, providing the five-mile-social-distance-bubble-thing is lifted, while Staffordshire can party with oat cakes, real ale, bull terriers with a squashed nose, enough reservoirs and rivers to drown Venice and a Robbie Williams tribute act. What a day that would be.