Father's Day 2020: Top gifts to get for dad - tried and tested

Take a look at our top picks:

Bright Mugs Papa Bear 1/2 Pint Mug - £15.95 - emmabridgewater.co.uk

Papa Bear mug from Emma Bridgewater

5 out of 5

Despite the weather hotting up for summer, there's always time for a cuppa.

Treat your dad to the perfect brew in this heartfelt mug from classic modern pottery brand Emma Bridgewater.

The simple, woodland bear design stands out perfectly against the crisp white background. The mug itself is dishwasher safe, so the beautiful design will be protected wash after wash.

It is thick with a strong base and wide handle - perfect to prevent burnt fingers while picking up your hot drink as well as making it durable.

With a simple yet eye-catching design, this is the perfect gift for the papa bear in your life that knows how to love his cubs.

Altano Douro Organic Red Wine - £12 (over 18s only) - waitrose.com

Altano Douro Organic Red Wine

4 out of 5

If dad's a bit of a wine fan then you could surprise him with this organic beauty from a producer arguably better known for its port.

Packing a punch at 14 per cent proof, Altano Douro Organic Red is a whopper made from grapes grown on the Symington Family Estates vineyards in Portugal's Douro Valley.

But it's not a heavy going drink at all. We found its luscious chocolatey cherry fruitiness giving way to a light touch on the palate.

If you know your port, then Symington Family Estates are behind the notable Warre's Port, 'the oldest brand of port from the oldest British port company', so it comes from a long and famous heritage reaching back over three centuries.

Add to that its organic production and it's an ethical winner too, at a very decent price for an organic wine.

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Whisky - £28.90 (+ £6.50 for personalised engraving. Over 18s only) - thewhiskyworld.com

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Whisky

4 out of 5

Jack Daniel's has always been the whiskey of choice of wild rock gods the world over but maybe your dad is more the Gentleman Jack type, JD's premium, more refined cousin.

Now's the chance to spoil your dad with an elegant bottle of Gentleman Jack from The Whisky World, featuring your own personalised message of up to 20 characters.

We loved the bottle's appearance when it arrived – it looks like giant bottle of cologne, sporting a jolly 'Happy Father's Day' message.

Gentleman Jack is double filtered through charcoal at the JD distillery in Tennessee - once before maturing in oak barrels and again afterwards - for an exceptionally mellow and refined flavour.

We were struck by the clean, fruity nose, full of blackberry promise, leading to a drink full of smooth flavour and a real banoffee sensation on the finish. A real treat.

Holy Lama Spice Drops - £24 - holylama.co.uk

Holy Lama Spice Drops

3 out of 5

If dad's a keen cook and maybe fancies himself as something of a food scientist too, then Holy Lama's Spice Drops could make an unusual and inspiring gift.

Imagine adding spices to your curries or barbecues not from a typical jar of spice powder but instead drop by drop from a pipette in the form of a concentrated liquid extract.

Unlike typical powdered spice, Spice Drops are said to keep their freshness for three whole years and each 5ml bottle holds about 100 drops of highly concentrated natural spice extracts and essential oils.

Holy Lama Naturals are based in India and sell Fairtrade, organic products, which tick all the right ethical boxes and pack a flavour punch too.

There are 36 different products in the range, which you can buy individually, but we decided to try out the Curry Collection, containing a bottle each of extracts of garam masala spices, turmeric, cumin seeds and saffron.

As well as the natural extract, each bottle - which has its own dropper - also contains an emulsifier which means mixing straight into food or drinks is a doddle, without any sign of powdery lumps.

When you open up each bottle the smell is intense and quite delicious. The key, we found, was to experiment with quantities.

So a drop or two each of garam masala, turmeric and cumin seeds extracts to a batch of veggie curry from the freezer gave it bit of a lift, while a couple of drops of garam masala made for a curried twist on scrambled eggs.

A few extra tries might be needed to get the balance quite right though.

Other collections in the Spice Drops range include The Barbecue Collection (tikka masala spices, cumin seed, red chilli and paprika) and, if you fancy spicing up your cocktail cabinet The Cocktail Collection (mint, lemongrass, ginger and rose), flavours which will also work well in hot water as an alternative to tea.

Father's Day Organic Milk Chocolate Giant Button Jar - £28.99 - montezumas.co.uk

Montezuma's Milk Giant Buttons

4 out of 5

If your dad is eco-friendly with a bit of a sweet tooth, this monster jar of chocolate treats is the perfect Father's Day gift.

Packed to the brim with scrumptious chocolate buttons, each delicious disk is made from organic cane sugar, organic cocoa butter, organic whole milk powder and organic cocoa mass.

It's suitable for vegetarians and even the packaging is recyclable and reusable.

To personalise the gift, you can add a message or personalisation to give it that extra loving touch.

Each button is lightweight, delicious, and absolutely moreish - you'll have to hide the jar to stop munching absent mindedly.

A great snack that doesn't harm the environment - this is sure to satiate any sweet tooth.

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa, 5.5" Screen, Charcoal - £59 - ao.com

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa - 5.5" Screen - Charcoal

5 out of 5

The rising popularity of smart homes has brought us a vast array of weird and wonderful gadgets set to make our lives easier.

Perfect for the techy dad, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is an intuitive device with plenty of smart features to promote organisation.

The 5.5" screen boasts stunning visuals accompanied by crisp sound all in a compact and lightweight design.

The device is easy to set up and navigate with simple instructions to guide you through the entire process, as well as how to use different features.

You can easily set alarms, check the news, read recipes, listen to music and more all with voice control - perfect for when you're cooking, cleaning, or rushing around to get ready for work.

On top of this, you can also manage compatible smart home devices on the simple interactive display, or use your voice. Control lights and switches, set thermostats and view security cameras all from one device.

Smart, easy-to-use and sophisticated - this is sure to be a staple of every home in the near future thanks to its clever design and personalisable functions.

EZVIZ Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Battery Cam - £142.98 - available from Very and eBuyer

EZVIZ Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Battery Cam

5 out of 5

Home security has never been more important, and this is a great, high-tech device to keep your family safe.

The Esviz security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors with no wiring in required at all. The lightweight, durable camera runs on a rechargable lithium battery that can last up to three months.

With its HD 1080p wide-angle lens, the camera gives you a convenient 126 degrees' view. It also features up to five metres of night vision in high quality.

Featuring PIR human detection, the device sends an instant alert to you when a human is approaching.

With two-way audio you can also communicate through the camera using the intuitive Esviz app.

The app allows you to control all of your Esviz products from one hub, giving you peace of mind when you're away from the home.

When it comes to security cameras, Esviz is a sophisticated choice for any setup.

Tony Hawk 360 Series Skateboard Apocalypse 8" - £39.95 - skates.co.uk

Tony Hawks Signature Series Skateboard

4 out of 5

My husband spends much of his time watching skate videos and regaling me with tales of his time spent hitting the ramps across the region.

He can't wait for the day he can get out little one on a board and take them to all of his favourite haunts, so this made for the perfect first father's day present.

The 360 series is perfect for entry level skaters who are keen to progress in the sport, created by skate legend Tony Hawk

The 8", seven ply board comes with full Full OS780 Grip Tape as well as 5" heavy duty aluminium trucks and 54mm 99a wheels that can easily be customised to suit any skater.

The deck itself is vividly illustrated, harking back to classic 90s designs with bright colours and intricate details.

The board arrived with free wax as well as stickers - a nice addition to an already great setup.

Providing everything you need to get out there and show off your tricks, skates.co.uk offers low-price skateboards, apparel, protection and more to suit every boarder.

Yale Smart Living All-in-one Outdoor Camera - £119.99 - yale.co.uk

Yale Smart Living All-in-one Outdoor Camera

4 out of 5

Help dad feel more secure at home with the Yale Smart Living All-in-one Outdoor Camera.

Featuring full 1080p HD video, this nifty little device is weatherproof and can be placed anywhere outside (or indeed inside) the home for added peace of mind when you're away from it.

It's a combination outdoor camera, security light, and alarm, featuring a built-in spotlight, security siren, motion detection, night vision and two-way audio, so you can listen and converse with the person at your front door, if that's where you decide to place it.

You'll need to install the dedicated Yale View app on your phone or tablet and then connecting the camera, app and home Wi-Fi is a straightforward operation, although the supplied instructions are not the clearest we've seen.

Once you're up and running, the app displays a sharp, bright and clear live image from the camera. Although the live view is fine, to get the full benefit from the device we'd recommend spending a few quid more and slotting in a micro SD card too, so you've got the option of recording, saving and replaying any footage that you need.

The motion detector is a great feature. Set yourself up for notifications and your phone will let you know when there's someone at the front door – even if you're not there. Be warned though, this can be quite addictive.

If you've got a DIY dad then the box comes with all the fittings he'll need to fix it in place, then it's just a matter of connecting to the electricity supply from there.

As well as a front door the Yale camera gives a wide enough field of vision to cover a medium-sized back garden too.

Pierre Marcolini Grand Crus - £19.90 (over 18s only) - eu.marcolini.com

Pierre Marcolini Grand Crus

3.5 out of 5

We always think of buying mum chocolates on Mother's Day but why should dad miss out on his big day?

Here's a chance to push the boat out and treat him to a taste of the finer things in the world of chocolate.

Pierre Marcolini Grand Crus 18 is a luxury selection of 18 pure, dark and intense ganaches, made in Brussels by this leading chocolatier.

With the cocoa beans roasted in house, the Grand Crus 18 collection features three ganaches each of the finest beans sourced from Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, the Caribbean and Madagascar, a veritable taste tour of the south Americas and beyond.

It's fascinating to taste the subtle differences between the different cocoas, with varying layers of strength, sweetness or dark chocolate bitterness

We particularly enjoyed the Madagascar Grand Cru, flavoured with red fruits made using cocoa beans from the region of Sambirano, and covered in dark chocolate.

We also like the Venezuela Grand Cru, with its notes of caramel and hazelnuts, while the Pierre Marcolini Grand Cru is flavoured with pure vanilla.

Pierre Marcolini has created further collections for Father's Day if you're looking for further inspiration.

The Casse-Noisette-Tablet, at £6 is flavoured with hazelnuts from Piedmont in Italy; while the Rare Whiskies and Rums collection (at £25 for 18 pieces, or £49 for 36 pieces, is an indulgent treat with a boozy kick.

Coffee Morning Hamper - £70 - whittard.co.uk

Whittard Coffee Morning Hamper

5 out of 5

Whittard is well known for it's sumptuous selection of treats to enjoy, and the Coffee Morning Hamper is no different.

Packaged beautifully in a wicker basket, the bumper pack contains everything for the special bean-loving man in your life.

The hamper comes complete with monsoon malabar ground coffee caddy, santos and java ground coffee caddy, and a sophisticated Whittard copper eight-cup cafetière.

It has everything you need to host a delectable coffee morning, with rich, flavourful coffee selections and the perfect, easy-to-use cafetière to serve them all.

It gives you a chance to sample some of Whittard's extensive range of coffees, with hampers also available with tea, hot chocolate and more.

If your dad loves a cup of java in the morning, this is the best gift to kick-start his Father's Day in a special way.

Cove Orange Polarised sunglasses - £54 - pandaoptics.co.uk

Cove Orange Polarise glasses

4 out of 5

These attractive bright sunglasses are the ideal gift for dads when the sun returns.

Bold in design, these matt orange framed sunglasses - also available in black - have c-hinge technology - making them more long-lasting - and very lightweight frames, making them comfortable to wear.

Their lenses are polarised too, of a very high standard, and give very clear vision. The lenses themselves have a blue reflective surface too, adding to the overall look - and they provide 100 per cent UV protection.

They also come with a microfibre bag for cleaning and storage, as well as a fairly sturdy, yet compact magnetic flip box for storage.

An excellent product for the price - and a lovely Father’s Day gift.

Paco Rabanne Invictus Intense Eau de Toilette set with travel spray set - £55.99 - perfumedirect.com

Invictus Intense

5 out of 5

Delight dads of all ages with this luscious, masculine fragrance from Paco Rabanne

Fruity but fresh, Invictus Intense is an alluring scent, boasting impact and lasting effects - despite it only being an eau de toilette.

The aftershave comes in a unique trophy-shaped bottle with blue ombre glass and silver details.

This set is particularly nice, as it includes a 10ml ready-filled travel spray containing the cologne, with that and the main aftershave packaged securely in an attractive metal tin.

The scent itself boasts notes of black pepper, orange blossom, laurel, whisky and amber - and is suitable for daytime or evening wear.

Rampur Double Cask Single Malt Whisky - £64.95 (over 18s only) - thewhiskyexchange.com

Rampur Double Cask with Pouch

6 out of 5

This exquisite Indian whisky is the perfect gift for those looking to treat whisky-loving dads to something extra special this Father’s Day.

Distilled in traditional copper pot stills, the handcrafted single malt whisky is matured in handpicked American bourbon barrels for two thirds of its life, and spends the final third in European oak sherry casks at India’s largest distillery. It is then non-chill filtered and bottled at a whopping 45 per cent ABV. The makers of this delicious whisky say the unique process takes traditional Indian heritage and roots it in contemporary culture.

The resulting product is outstanding - deliciously smooth and full bodied, this spirit boasts flavours of caramel, dark fruits, with a hint of bourbon and sherry shining through perfectly.

It is beautifully presented in a stunning gold material drawstring bag, inside a brown and copper-coloured box.

An exceptional luxury whisky for dads this Father’s Day - and a firm favourite.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum - £41.95 (over 18s only) - thewhiskyexchange.com

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum

6 out of 5

This exquisite rum is a wonderful gift for any rum-loving dads this Father’s Day.

Perfectly balanced, smooth and strong, this delicious Venezuelan dark golden rum is distilled from molasses in a copper potstill before 12 years of ageing - and, unsurprisingly, won a gold medal at the 2007 Ministry of Rum Tasting Competition.

It is a truly outstanding rum - sweet, without being sickly, and strong and warming without being sharp.

Packaged in a unique dark green bottle, the rum is almost liqueur-like, boasting notes of orange peel, toffee and fudge, with a flavour-packed, long-lasting finish.

Delicious - and absolutely one of our favourites. A truly stand-out rum.

EKSA E900 PRO Gaming Headset - £42 - eksa.net

EKSA E900 PRO Gaming Headset

5 out of 5

These fairly-priced and excellent quality headphones would make an excellent gift for any tech-loving dads this Father’s Day.

Whether he enjoys playing on the XBox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or simply watching videos on his computer, iPad or phone, these multi-platform headphones are superb for a wide range of reasons.

These include the clear stereo bass sound quality - with great 7.1 virtual surround sound and mostly complete noise cancelling, a detachable noise cancelling microphone, and a well-padded headband - making them comfortable even after long durations.

It comes with long cables, which allow for some movement too, plus a sturdy but flexible aluminium frame.

They are also attractive in design, with red lights on either side of the black headphones.

Superb - and ideal for gamers.

Glenglassaugh Octaves Classic Batch 2 - £56.95 (over 18s only) - masterofmalt.com

Glenglassaugh Octaves Classic Batch 2

5 out of 5

Treat your whisky loving dad to this superb tipple this Father’s Day.

Matured in the seaside warehouse of the Glenglassaugh distillery in Sandend Bay, Scotland, this delightful whisky is stored in octave casks made with wood from bourbon, Pedro Ximénez and Amontillado casks.

The resulting product is full of flavour; sweet and fruity, with a hint of spice.

It is very enjoyable, boasting notes of vanilla, treacle, salted caramel and damsons.

Coming in at a whopping 44 per cent ABV, it is a strong, yet smooth whisky - and, packaged in an attractive white and gold box, is the ideal gift this Father’s Day.

Ekster Parliament Wallet - £71, and Tracker Card - £39 - ekster.com

Ekster Parliament Wallet and Tracker Card

Wallet - 3.5 out of 5

Tracker - 4.5 out of 5

Dad constantly losing his wallet? Tired of stuffing clunky wallets into trouser pockets? This could be the answer your dad’s looking for.

Ekster has created an innovative solar-powered tracker, which can be inserted into a wallet, connected to a phone via an app, which then triggers an alarm on the tracker using bluetooth. Alternatively, press a button on the tracker to set off an alert on your phone. It’s a great idea - and it works well - though it is easy to set off accidentally. They can also be voice-activated, using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It can also be tracked on a map, using Crowd-GPS tracker and only needs three hours of sunlight to last two months.

The wallet, meanwhile, is designed to take up minimal space, holding six cards in one area, and a few in other pouches, and a very small amount of cash in a money clip.

It is made from soft, high quality leather, and a button at the bottom releases the cards, which is certainly an attractive feature.

However, for those who use cash regularly, there is a concern that it leaves money a little vulnerable to being lost. There is also no space for change.

Unfortunately, when the tracker is inserted, the bi-fold wallet does not close properly either, which again could be cause for concern.

A good design in principle, but perhaps only for those who use just cards.