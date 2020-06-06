Shake off the lockdown blues! It’s time to shape up for the beach

May gave us a dizzying 266 hours of sunshine in the UK, beating an all-time record that had stood since 1957.

As February’s floods become a distant memory and those who say climate change doesn’t exist look forward to 2021 when Wimbledon will be cancelled – not because of Covid-19, but because the coveted golden trophy has literally melted in the heat – it’s time to take action.

We have endured three months of lockdown and a daily walk around the park has failed to keep us in shape.

Our hair has longer roots than a field of carrots. Our stomachs are lumpier than a warehouse full of chipping potatoes. And having obeyed social distancing regulations and avoided the shops since the start of the year, our wardrobe looks as tired as an insomniac after a multi-stop flight from New Zealand.

While visiting the beach is about as appealing as licking the handle of a Covid-19 ward – the regulations might permit it, but we’ve seen the pictures and really, really, really don’t want to be that close to thousands of other people – the idea of getting a beach body does appeal.

Whether it’s to look a little sharper while putting the bins out or dazzle friends who come round for a socially distanced BBQ, whether it’s slimming down so that you can enjoy a game of no-shaking-hands-at-the-net tennis or just toning up for a little sunbathing in the garden; now is the time to shake off the lockdown blues and get into shape.

Join us, therefore, as we walk you through the dos and don’ts of getting fit for the beach – even if you’re not actually going to the beach.

King Dan of Gymshire will talk you through some of the exercises you need to do to firm up the flab while we’ll help you to shift, hide or mask the embarrassing wobbly bits.

You don’t need to pack your inflatable flamingo, hessian beach rug or Louis Vuitton flipflops – but it would help.

Straw hat and sunglasses on beach. Summer Holidays concept

Okay, so you might not have a beach body. And your idea of a getaway might be no more than visiting your friend’s back garden for a socially-distanced BBQ. Pass the pickles, fatso, and throw me another burger.

You may have reached the stage in life where getting ripped is something that happens when you manhandle a piece of paper. And your idea of a flat stomach might be investing in a 12-pack (of beer) rather than displaying a six-pack. Fear not.

We feel your pain. After overdosing on Walker’s Sensations with a side of KFC, we know how you feel. And who knew bottles of rosé had so many calories? We’ve been drinking it like pop – it is summer in a glass.

There is one simple tip for you: style it out.

You don’t need to have a beach body to feel good about yourself. Confidence is all – as well as the right clothes and a few strategic accessories.

As you stand the equivalent of 19.5 sausages from your friend – or, alternatively, 27 peri peri burgers or 26 chicken teriyaki skewers; Aldi just whipped out their tape measure and sent us a press release with those measurements, bless – you ought to look good.

There are different rules for fellas and ladies – though if you’re gender-fluid and object to binary definitions, mix and match. It’s not our business who gets first dibs on the moisturiser.

Women have to contend with all sorts of challenges that may stop them looking their best: heat, humidity, blazing sun, salty water and chlorine.

Men, similarly, have a lot to think about: should they hold their beer in their left hand or the right? And should they wear deodorant or go smelling of Eu De Man?

Unless you’re a Victoria’s Secret model, slipping into a bikini for the first time in months can be more daunting than a driving test.

But grooming to perfect, pre-holiday (okay, we know it’s not a holiday) perfection will boost your confidence as they invest in a new wardrobe.

There is ample time to deal with your physique as you ponder the benefits of low intensity training over high intensity training.

Yoga

High intensity training is all about harder, faster and stronger – pushing yourself on the treadmill, exercise bike and stationary rower to shift fat.

It’s popular because it delivers the quickest results in the shortest amount of time. But not everyone is a fan of working up a sweat – nor is everyone able to.

Thankfully, slow exercise can also deliver results. Such exercises as yoga and pilates may not burn as many calories, but they allow you to focus on core muscle groups.

Holding certain poses or increasing the number of repetitions you do can deliver excellent results.

Slow exercise is safer and easier on joints, particularly for those in their mature years. When you exercise muscles slowly, it means you are not risking injury.

You can also perform the movements precisely to gain maximum benefit. However, there’s an obvious catch.

You need to do more slower exercises to have the same effect. So to be effective, you have to get to the point of muscle fatigue. Afterwards, you should feel spent.

Training at a lower intensity means that more oxygen is available to your body. As fat needs oxygen in order to be broken down, the more oxygen you can give your body, the more fat you may burn.

The obvious examples of slow exercise are jogging and brisk walking, but even classes like yoga, Reformer Pilates and Barre, which require you to hold certain movements to really feel the burn, could fall into the slow exercise category too.

Pizza

Getting beach-ready isn’t just about an exercise plan, it’s also about eating the right food.

Lockdown may have persuaded you that a diet of Nando’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Dominos is the acme of health. After all, chicken eat corn and corn is a vegetable – well, it’s a grain, but it grows in a field, and so do vegetables, so it’s like a vegetable-cousin.

And ice cream comes from cows, which eat grass, which grows in fields, just like vegetables.

And pizza features tomato sauce, which comes from tomatoes, and they are definitely vegetables.

It’s time to end the delusion.

As the weather stays warm, it’s time to switch to foods that are healthy and help you to avoid weight gain.

Melons are perfect when the weather is warm. They’re made up of 90 per cent water and are the ideal recovery snack – yes, even better than a Snickers.

Berries are similarly good with many containing 90 per cent water or more, in addition to being rich in anthocyanins, which reduce post-workout inflammation and joint pain.

Soup contains sodium, the most important electrolyte to replace, while grains provide plenty of water and fibre too.

Sweet peppers are among the most hydrating of all vegetables while also being packed with vitamins C and A while cucumber, lettuce and celery have plenty of water as well as all-important vitamins.

Salads are a great option, of course, though avoid the salad cheats that are distinctly unhealthy.

Not all salads are good, those loaded with dressing, cheese, and fried chicken are also loaded with calories and fat.

Salad

But healthy salads don’t have to be boring. Pick the ones with a lot of different vegetables for more disease-fighting nutrients. Top it off with a lean protein like grilled chicken, fish or beans.

One other important tip in the fight for the perfect summer look is this: don’t underestimate how challenging it can be to stay healthy through summer. Our diets can change during the summer months, especially while we’re enjoying downtime with family and friends.

Our diets can be impacted by a change in mealtimes, particularly eating meals at different times than we are used to in our normal routines.

They can also be altered by eating more frequently and frequent snacking can become a regular habit during the summer, especially at social events.

Alcohol and specialty drinks are served frequently at events during the summertime, which can be high in calories and added sugars. They also can be accompanied by high calorie snack foods.

Without planning ahead, these diet changes can make many of us come back from social occasions feeling tired, sluggish, and worn out—exactly the opposite of how we expect to feel.

Eating well and making healthy choices throughout the summer is key, but staying healthy doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself.

Get away from the all-or-nothing mentality and remember that moderation is key. Plan to eat well most of the time, but don’t deprive yourself of the occasional treat. Plan to indulge a few times over your holiday so you’re able to enjoy it (rather than feeling like you’re “giving in”).

With a little bit of planning ahead of time, eating healthy to get a beach body is possible—whether you’re planning an extended trip or relaxing at home.