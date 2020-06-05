TV Baftas: The 2020 nominations in full

Sky drama Chernobyl and Netflix’s royal saga The Crown lead the way at this year’s TV Baftas.

Both have secured three nominations each for the main awards, and are also in the running for several gongs in the craft categories.

The nominations for the 2020 @virginmedia British Academy Television Awards and TV Craft Awards are out now! #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV https://t.co/BmqWKl5B2E — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 4, 2020

Here are the 2020 main nominations in full.

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Leading actor

Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One

Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4

Advertising

Supporting actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***ing World – Channel 4

Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Advertising

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three

Male performance in a comedy programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, Home – Channel 4

Drama series

The Crown – Netflix

The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4

Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4

Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

The Left Behind – BBC Three

Responsible Child – BBC Two

Mini-series

A Confession – ITV

Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

The Victim – BBC One

The Virtues – Channel 4

Entertainment performance

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4

Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

Emmerdale – ITV

Holby City – BBC One

International

Euphoria – Sky Atlantic

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Unbelievable – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

Entertainment programme

The Greatest Dancer – BBC One

The Rap Game UK – BBC Three

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Voice UK – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

The Last Leg – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Taskmaster – Dave

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe – Channel 4

Derry Girls – Channel 4

Fleabag – BBC Three

Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV

Race Across The World – BBC Two

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three

Features

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

Snackmasters – Channel 4

Must-see moment (voted for by the public)

Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV

Fleabag, confessional scene – BBC Three

Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic

Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One

Line of Duty, John Corbett’s death – BBC One

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2

Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV

Single documentary

The Abused – Channel 5

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Two

The Family Secret – Channel 4

The Last Survivors – BBC Two

Factual series

Crime and Punishment – Channel 4

Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Netflix

Leaving Neverland – Channel 4

Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One

Specialist factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back – BBC Two

Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four

News coverage

Hong Kong Protests – Sky News

ITV News At 10: Election Results – ITN/ITV

Prince Andrew and The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV

ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports Cricket

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One

Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One

Live event

Blue Planet Live – BBC One

Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV

Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two

Operation Live – Channel 5

Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian

Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four

Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four