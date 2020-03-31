Shropshire author tells historic story of living in Downton in new book

It was the home of the Knight family, who were distinguished and held in high esteem, but for some reason not such high esteem that they received titles and awards.

Barney Rolfe-Smith, who lives near Ludlow, says the castle overlooking the River Teme is perhaps their most visible legacy.

"The family no longer live there. The castle and the estate are now in separate, private hands, and are not open to the public.

Author Barney Rolfe-Smith.

"However, there is one public footpath through the estate and those who catch sight of the castle, set in its particular vale, cannot fail to ask, as I did, 'Who lived there?'" he says.

Barney says he set out to answer that question and found that while several authors have written about Richard Payne Knight, there were a number of other family members who had also contributed to the enlightenment of the nation's arts and sciences, industry and politics, and yet there was little to mark their contributions.

"It was obvious that for several decades the family were held in high esteem locally. In their day the name of Knight was recognised in many social circles, both nationally and abroad, and they counted among their friends, acquaintances and correspondents many of the most prominent citizens of the day.

The Knight Family of Downton Castle, Volume 1, 1698 to 1852, by Barney Rolfe-Smith.

"A very generous bequest was made to the British Museum by the family and one member was president of the national society for decades, but surprisingly no titles were bestowed on any of the family by a grateful nation or statues raised, not even a blue plaque appears on a wall.

"It seemed a story worth exploring further."

Barney says the direct descendants of the Knight family have died and there is little personal material available, but tangible evidence of the family can still be found.

His book, "The Knight Family of Downton Castle," is the first of two volumes and covers the years 1698 to 1852.

One of Downton's worthies – Thomas Andrew Knight.

"This first volume ends at the point when the last of the Georgian generation of Knights dies and the Victorians inherit the castle and estate. The second volume is to follow in due course."

The principal personalities are Richard Knight, an ironmaster, who set up his business on the River Teme at Bringewood Forge, near Ludlow, made a fortune, and built up the second largest estate in Herefordshire.

His four sons increased the family wealth, but it was his grandsons who rose to prominence. Richard Payne Knight became a connoisseur of the arts, a proponent of the "picturesque movement," and was an author and patron of artists who designed Downton Castle as his own home.

Downton Castle in about 1890.

His brother Thomas Andrew Knight became president of the Horticultural Society and was deeply involved in the improvement of the agricultural industry, while two of the Knight cousins, John Knight and Thomas Johnes, were noted for attempting to create their own "rural paradise" – one on Exmoor, and the other at Hafod in Mid Wales.

The book can be bought through Barney's website, stonebrookpublishing.co.uk.