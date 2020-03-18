Advertising
All the winners from the RTS Programme Awards
The ceremony was hosted by Paul Merton on Tuesday evening.
The Royal Television Society Programme Awards went ahead on Tuesday night despite fears over coronavirus after the ceremony was held behind closed doors.
Here is a list of the winners in full.
Actor (female)
Tamara Lawrance – The Long Song
Actor (male)
Stephen Graham – The Virtues
Arts
Bros: After The Screaming Stops
Breakthrough award
Tanya Moodie – Motherland
Children’s programme
Zog
Comedy performance (female)
Saoirse-Monica Jackson – Derry Girls
Comedy performance (male)
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Daytime programme
The Repair Shop
Documentary series
The Choir: Our School By The Tower
Drama series
Gentleman Jack
Entertainment
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Entertainment performance
London Hughes – Don’t Hate The Playaz
Formatted popular factual
The British Tribe Next Door
History
Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain
Live event
Stormzy at Glastonbury 2019
Mini-series
The Long Song
Presenter
Mobeen Azhar – Hometown: A Killing
RTS Channel Of The Year
Channel 5
Science and natural history
The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure?
Scripted comedy
Fleabag
Single documentary
War In The Blood
Single drama
The Left Behind
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty
Sports presenter
Alex Scott – 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup
Sports programme
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
Writer (comedy)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Writer (drama)
Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
Judges’ award
Jane Featherstone
