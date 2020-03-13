Mother's Day 2020: Top gifts to treat mum - tried and tested

A card or bunch of flowers mean a lot but if you want to make the day even more special, we’ve put together a gift guide that just about covers all needs and interests – and budgets.

From cheeky earrings to personalised chocolates, lovely tipples to special books, nice smells, comfy clothes and outdoor wear for mums who like to get out and about.

Take a look at our tried-and-tested round-up here...

Vivienne Westwood Ladies Belgravia Watch - £96

Vivienne Westwood Ladies Belgravia Watch

5 out of 5

Delight mum with this stunning watch from Vivienne Westwood this Mother's Day.

Bold yet understated, this unique designer timepiece boasts a black leather strap with a scale-like design, an oval watch face and fine gold-coloured hands with a tiny arrow as the second hand with a red heart on the end.

The face itself is gorgeous, boasting an iridescent Vivienne Westwood globe at is centre, ray-like grooves from the centre to the edges, and fine gold points at each of its hour increments. Even the point at which the faced is attached to the strap has a lovely design, distinguishing the two.

It is a good size too - bold without being over the top or uncomfortable - and the strap is of a good length too, meaning it would fit most ladies' wrists.

Beautiful.

Rumsey's Handmade Chocolates - £22.50 (15 artisan chocolates)

Rumsey's Handmade Chocolates

6 out of 5

Six out of five? A mistake surely? Well, no. And here's why . . .

Consider When Harry Met Sally? You know, that scene?

Well, if you got your mum the DVD for Mother's Day, and watched it with her you'd see that reaction once (and share a good laugh).

However, give her a box of Rumsey's handmade artisan chocolates and you'll see that reaction fifteen times . . . we kid you not.

We've tried the best from Belgium, we've tried other supposedly luxury brands off the supermarket shelves, and Rumsey's easily beats the lot of them. They're simply the best chocolates we've ever tasted.

Chocolatiere Nigel Rumsey has been making handmade chocolates since 1991, and to say he's perfected his craft is an understatement. His creations are indulgent, luxurious and utterly, utterly delicious.

His Golden Caramel, Olde English, Baileys and Dairy Made flavours had us in raptures.

So is £22.50 for 15 chocolates in a ribbon-tied luxury box worth it? Of course it is, your Mum deserves the best doesn't she?

To paraphrase a line from another movie . . . you're going to need a bigger box (yes, one is available)!

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris EDP - £65 (50ml)

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris EDP

6 out of 5

Treat your mum to this stunning perfume this Mother's Day, which not only enchants at first smell, but also stays with you for the whole day.

Boasting beautiful notes of pear, white flowers, the datura orchid, patchouli and white musk, this gorgeous fruity and floral scent is ideal for the younger mum.

Perfect for both daytime and night-time wear, this long-lasting scent is enjoyable and moreish.

It also comes packaged in a stunning black and pink box, with an attractive glass bottle bearing a black bow and the iconic YSL logo.

An absolutely delightful perfume - a firm favourite.

Barentsz Mandarin and Jasmine Gin - £40 (70cl) - over 18s only

Barentsz Mandarin and Jasmine Gin

5 out of 5

Treat your mum to this beautifully presented, delicious gin this Mother's Day - she won't be disappointed.

The gin, coming in at a whopping 40 per cent ABV, is divine; sweet, juicy, yet sharp and fresh - an absolute delight with a simple tonic water.

Barentsz is named after Dutch Arctic explorer, Willem Barentsz, which the firm says this gin is inspired by, with the jasmine and mandarin botanicals reflecting his quest for a Northeastern trading route to China by way of the sea.

Distilled in small batches in London, this gin is delicately infused with natural mandarin peel and exotic jasmine flowers. And the result is wonderful.

This is absolutely ideal for those who enjoy something a little sharper than your average 'sweet' gin, such as pink gins - and it's more flavour-packed too.

Presented in a stunning orange box bearing jasmine flowers and mandarins, this is a superb gift.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro - £229

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

5 out of 5

Give your mum the gift of added security this Mother's Day with this excellent offering from Ring.

The hardwired 1080p device gives an superbly clear picture of those approaching the property, as well as a wide-angle image thanks to its fish-eye design which provides a 160-degree field of view.

For those with some electrical know-how, the device is easily installed, but the firm recommends professional installation for peace of mind. It does require existing doorbell wiring.

The system, which runs off the home's wifi, allows for two-way talk, customisable motion zones, and infrared night vision.

It can be accessed from anywhere too, as the camera can be viewed from your mobile phone - which also receieves motion and doorbell alerts - regardless of where you are, including live view.

The doorbell system can also be customised, with four interchangeable faceplates.

A truly excellent device which gives homeowners extra peace of mind - and allows for surveillance of property in real-time and two-way talk, preventing the need to open the door to anyone who may appear suspect.

Emma Bridgewater Little Rose Tea Set - £89.95

Emma Bridgewater Little Rose Tea Set

5 out of 5

Available here

Delight tea-loving mums with this beautiful serving set this Mother's Day.

Designed by Emma Bridgewater, this quaint, feminine tea set is made from English Earthenware.

The set includes two charming rose-decorate mugs, a teapot and milk jug.

The products are dishwasher and microwave safe, though a lower temperature wash is recommended to maintain its appearance.

A delightful set, ideal for use or display. Gorgeous.

Floris: A Rose For... EDP - £160 (100ml)

Floris: A Rose For... EDP

6 out of 5

Available here

This incredible perfume is outstanding - and a truly indulgent treat for mum this Mother's Day.

Ideal for the older mum, or those who dislike sweet scents, this strong and unique perfume is a total stand-out - and sure to capture the hearts of those who use it.

Boasting notes of darjeeling tea, sandalwood, rose, patchouli, cassis and vanilla, this scent is beautifully bold yet firmly feminine.

Contemporary and dark, this perfume is ideal for evening wear, but also suitable for use during the day.

Not only is the initial scent captivating, but once used also remains with the user for hours.

It is presented in a stunning gold and red box, which also comes with a gold pen - perfect for adding the name of the recipient to the box.

An absolutely stunning scent and a wonderful gift.

Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez - £40.95 (70cl) - over 18s only

Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez

6 out of 5

Treat your mum to some extra special rum this Mother's Day with this stunning offering from Bacardi.

Aged for 10 years under the Caribbean sun, this gold rum is incredibly smooth, with a delicious complex taste comprising vanilla, banana and oak.

Best enjoyed sipped and savoured, this warming rum is an absolute delight - and strong too, at 40 per cent ABV.

It comes in a gorgeous bottle, with a cork fastening and a golden wax seal-like badge at the front depicting the iconic Bacardi bat.

A wonderful gift for any rum-loving mum - a truly mouthwateringly-delicious delight. A real stand-out liquor.

Mother's Day Sleeve - £19

Mother's Day Sleeve

5 out of 5

For mother’s with a sweet tooth, this delectable selection of treats make for the perfect gift.

Beautifully presented in a white box with a decorative sleeve, the box contains Cartwright and Butler afternoon tea blend, tiramisu chocolate covered almonds and classic chocolate fudge.

Each delicious treat is beautifully packaged in delicate, pastel-covered boxes and shabby chic jars.

Every bite is packed full of flavour, from the right coffee flavour of the tiramisu almonds to the sumptuous buttery texture of the fudge.

For just £19, this box works out at great value for money considering the high quality products included and simple yet effective packaging.

Cadbury Chocolates and Wine Hamper - £50 - over 18s only

Cadbury Chocolates and Wine Hamper

5 out of 5

Surprise mum with this superbly indulgent hamper this Mother's Day - if she's a wine and chocolate fan, she'll be delighted.

Packed with Cadbury goodies aplenty, this set is packaged in an attractive wicker hamper and includes treats such as a 420g carton of Eclairs, a 185g box of Heroes, a 290g box of Roses, a 180g Milk Tray selection, a bag of Boost Bites, a 110g bar of Dairy Milk, as well as a few packs of Buttons, Freddos, Chomp and Fudge bars.

It also includes two bottles of wine - one white, one red.

The red is a 16 Little Black Pigs Shiraz Cabernet, a lovely blend of shiraz and cabernet sauvignon. Easy to drink and wonderful either on its own or paired with food, this is a good wine with fair body and taste. This wine is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans.

The white, meanwhile, is a 16 Little Black Pigs Pinot Grigio, which is an exceptional wine - fresh, crisp and strong too, at 13.5 per cent ABV. Truly lovely and refreshing on its own, but also enjoyable with food. It is also suitable for vegetarians.

A superb gift if you're looking to truly treat the wine- and chocolate-loving mum this year.

Angela Langford Balanced and Beautiful facial oil - £20.50 (15ml)

Angela Langford Balanced and Beautiful facial oil

4.5 out of 5

Give your mum the gift of replenished skin this Mother's Day with this luscious oil.

After using the oil for just a week, this nourishing product made a noticeable difference to the face - making skin appear brighter and alleviating dryness.

It restores moisture to the skin and gives the face a refreshed, smooth appearance, and even seemed to even out the skin tone.

With sensitive skin, it is not uncommon for my skin to react badly to products, yet this soothed the skin, particularly the drier areas.

Thanks to the applicator, it is easily applied. Our only complaint is that it did leave the skin feeling a little greasy, as it took some time to be absorbed.

Ted Baker Est.’88 perfume - £50 (100ml)

Ted Baker Est.’88 perfume

3 out of 5

Available here

Refreshing and unique, this latest offering from the Ted Baker fragrance range is a lovely gift for mums.

Designed to be 'elegantly independent', this scent could almost be unisex, boasting citrus top notes of petigrain and mandarin, along with spicy cardamom, pear and green stems.

It is ideal for those who prefer a subtle, not sweet scent.

It is certainly more of a daytime perfume being so light. Though perfume is very personal, we would have preferred the scent to be longer-lasting, with more body.

The perfume does, however, come in a very attractive, well-designed pink and gold box containing a pink and gold bottle with a matte, soft touch finish and metallic gold rose bow.

Spirited Union Spice & Sea Salt Rum - from £34.95 (70cl) - over 18s only

Spirited Union Spice & Sea Salt Rum

3.5 out of 5

Does mum love rum?

This slightly sweet botanical rum comes from Amsterdam's Spirited Union distillery and combines Guatemalan cardamom, Madagascan clove and vanilla, Peruvian cacao and finally, sea salt from the Salt Valley of Añana in the Basque Country.

It boasts a nutty finish and spicy, salty notes, but is not as sweet nor as smooth as I had hoped when drank on its own.

It is however very nice when mixed with ginger beer or cola.

At a whopping 41 per cent ABV, it packs a punch too.

Tower Kettle and Toaster Set - £99

Tower Kettle and Toaster Set

5 out of 5

Treat mum to this stunning kitchen collection this Mother's Day.

Breathe some new life into mum's kitchen with this modern, yet vintage-looking set of a kettle, toaster and sugar, tea and coffee canisters.

Each of the items are black, with silver and rose gold detail.

As well as looking great, the toaster and kettle boast unique, quirky features too - the toaster has a 'toast colour' dial, as well as the option to defrost or re-heat, while the 1.7-litre kettle has a temperature gauge. The toaster also has automatic bread centring, delivering even results.

A superb set and an ideal gift to spruce up mum's kitchen this Mother's Day.

Whittard Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Tea-for-One - £40

Whittard Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Tea-for-One

5 out of 5

Perfect for the Queen of Hearts in your life, this tea set is a beautifully decorated addition to anyone’s home.

Something to settle down with after a strenuous game of croquet, the set comes with a delicate tea pot, cup and saucer with illustrations for Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

The decorative items are beautifully detailed with vibrant reds, stark black lines and blush pinks that truly made the set stand out - even among my mother’s extensive tea pot collection.

The set is dishwasher and microwave set, making them not just beautiful, but practical too.

The handles are thick and sturdy with enough space to make sure your hands don’t get burnt when using - a common complaint of mine when handed thin cups and saucers.

This fine bone china tea set is sure to delight any literature - or tea - fans.

Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne - RRP £44.15 - over 18s only

Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne

5 out of 5

Delight your mum with the indulgent gift of this excellent champagne this Mother's Day.

Made from 40 per cent chardonnay, 35 per cent pinot noir, and 25 per cent pinot meunier, this champagne is created using grapes harvested from more than 35 different vineyards and is matured for three to four years.

And the result is an excellently-balanced, light and elegant tipple.

Golden yellow in colour, this brut champagne boasts fine bubbles, with a divine fragrance of peach, white flowers and vanilla, and a delicate taste of fresh fruit and honey.

A truly excellent sparkling wine - and a superb treat for Mother's Day.

Perlege Luxury Sugar-Free Chocolates - £20

Perlege Luxury Sugar-Free Chocolates

2 out of 5

Chocolates are the perfect way to satisfy the lady in your life’s sweet tooth this Mother’s Day.

Perlege offers these luxury sugar-free chocolates in a beautifully presented box for your mum, wife, sister, or another lucky lady in your life to indulge.

Though presented in an attractive box, I was disappointed in the selection of chocolates within the box.

With the exception of the deliciously creamy coffee chocolates, the accompanying offerings were bland in comparison.

The box did not come with an accompanying card to identify each chocolate like many similar products do. This, combined with the lack of differentiating tastes within the selection, meant I could not tell each intricately-shaped chocolate from the next in terms of flavour.

For £20 a box, despite its promise of a sugar-free treat, I found this sweet treat a little lacking.

Aerolite Lyndsay 10-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky - £44.95 (70cl) - over 18s only

Aerolite Lyndsay 10-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

4 out of 5

If your mum is a whisky drinker who is into wordplay too - a crossword or Scrabble fan perhaps - then Aerolite Lyndsay come with a twist all of its own.

From the Character of Islay Whisky Company, which is known for its off-the -wall marketing, comes a 10-year-old single malt in really striking packaging.

The first thing you notice about the whisky itself is how intensely pale it is, pop it in a wine glass and it could be your favourite pinot. One sniff tells you it's not; light fruitiness combining with a hint of peat.

Swish it in your mouth though and this 46 per cent proof whopper delivers spades of flavour, with a subtle peatiness and a long, satisfying finish, courtesy of being aged for 10 years in a mixture of bourbon barrels and Spanish oak sherry casks.

Not worked out the wordplay yet? 'Aerolite Lyndsay' is an anagram of 'Ten year old Islay'. See how long it takes mum to solve that!

Brass Ribbon Bangle - £24

Brass Ribbon Bangle

4 out of 5

This eye-catching ribbon bangle is made exclusively for the Royal Opera House, so helps support the future of opera, ballet and dance.

Handmade by the Hope Jewellery fair trade project in Lima, Peru, and with subtly textured ribbons of brass, its unusual twisted design is bound to draw admiring glances.

It's surprisingly sturdy too, with a slight sheen finish and is a good size for most feminine wrists.

The Hope Jewellery Project provides training and fairly paid work for women in some of the poorest shanty towns in Lima, which means they are able to educate their children and provide a better future for their families.

So not only will you delight mum, you'll be doing a good turn for the ladies of Lima and for culture in this country too.

Cockburn's Fine White Port - £12 (75cl) - over 18s only

Cockburn's Fine White Port

4 out of 5

Everyone's heard of Cockburn's port but we have to confess that white port is a whole new one on us! And Cockburn's recognise that themselves, describing their Fine White Port as "something of a family secret".

It is indeed very pale and, served straight as a chilled aperitif, has a medium sweet, sherry-like flavour.

I'm not usually one for sweet drinks but on this occasion, with its notes of apricot and citrus fruits, it was me who liked it more than my normally sweet-toothed partner.

Cockburn's flag up their white as the perfect mixer and suggest a Port & Tonic cocktail, consisting of one part white port to two parts tonic water, ice, a slice of lemon and sprig of fresh mint. One shake later and it was done - and this time it was my partner who enjoyed it most.

Lloytron Dab Fm Retro Radio - from £34.99

Lloytron Dab Fm Retro Radio

5 out of 5

Take your mother back in time with this retro gift that will have her dancing around the house.

This portable retro radio from Lloytron gives you five different ways to listen through the FM radio, DAB+ radio, Bluetooth 4.2 streaming, USB/Micro SD card MP3 playback and AUX input for external devices.

The radio has an LCD digital display with 20 presets and a telescopic antenna for improved reception and clarity.

Full Bluetooth and MP3 control allows playback, pause, next song and previous song.

All of this comes in a portable design that makes it easy to play your favourite music on the go. All you need is a mains power supply or batteries.

With simple button and dial controls, as well as the clear LCD digital display, the stereo is easy to use and offers a one stop solution for many different way of listening to your favourite music.

It can also be used to set an alarm with a sleep timer, sounds or buzzers to kickstart your day.

With a compact design, multiple functions and user-friendly display, this makes a great gift for a music-loving mum.

Sassy Shop Wax Starter Pack - from £15 and Moroccan Style Wax Burner (Electric) - £20

Sassy Shop Wax Melt Bars and Moroccan Style Wax Burner

3.5 out of 5

Treat mum to this scrumptious array of wax melts this Mother's Day, which are easy to use, boast attractive scents and are strong without being overpowering.

Designed to look a little like chocolate bars (keep away from children!), these pretty bars of wax come in a wide range of scents and two cubes last 12 to 18 hours.

The starter pack includes six different scents, which are chosen at random. Our set included Antique Bookstore, which is a gorgeous scent consisting of baies rose, incense and rock rose, cedarwood, sandalwood and more. We were less keen on the Blueberry and Vanilla though, which was a little sickly.

They are far cheaper to buy than many of the leading brands, but not quite as strong - a benefit for some, but we would have rather they'd be stronger.

The Moroccan Style Wax Burner, meanwhile, is lovely to look at, but doesn't burn quite hot enough to deliver desired strength of scent.

The plug-in ceramic burner gives out lovely rays of light from the bulb within, however, and is easy to use.

Frida Hanging Planter - £10

Frida Hanging Planter

4 out of 5

Admired as a feminist icon, Frida Kahlo is a bright and shining character that changed the face of art as we know it.

Now, you can celebrate womanhood and nature in tandem with this colourful planter dedicated to the Mexican icon.

Lovingly made by Sass and Belle, the sturdy planter is beautifully decorated with the artist’s signature folk art style, featuring bright colours, foliage and intriguing patterns.

It comes complete with string hangers that can suspend the planter, or it can be placed on a window shelf to bask your plant in sunlight.

The perfect gift to celebrate women this Mother’s Day, this planter is perfect for mum’s with a green finger or artistic flair.

Darjeeling-Infused Parlour Gin - £42.95

Darjeeling-Infused Parlour Gin

4 out of 5

This unique liquor combines two of life's greatest drinks - gin and darjeeling tea.

Blended with juniper, coriander, lemon, acacia honey and spices, this gin is zesty, light and smooth when mixed with tonic, this gin is lovely - but perhaps not as sweet as I would have liked.

Nonetheless, it makes a lovely gift for the lady who likes something a little less sweet - and at 40 per cent ABV, it's strong too.

The gin itself comes packaged beautifully, in a stunning matte-finish dark green tin, bearing lovely images of lemons, a parrot, juniper berries and flowers - and cork-sealed a bottle which boasts the same images.

Though it is a gorgeous gift, it is a little pricey costing £42.95 for 50cl.

Kunskapstavlan Zodiac Print - £24.59

Kunskapstavlan Zodiac Print

5 out of 5

Whether you’re a Pisces, Virgo, Aquarius or Scorpio, you’re sure to be impressed by this beautiful print.

This picture depicting the constellations of the zodiac came beautifully wrapped in crisp white paper, while being packaged in a durable card envelope that ensured the print wasn’t damaged.

The print itself was immediately impressive, boasting high-quality paper to match the sleek, simplistic illustrations.

It looks perfect in a more eclectic lounge of a minimalistic home thanks to its monochromatic colour scheme and bold typeface that makes the print suit a variety of decorating themes.

Enjoy stargazing at any time of day with this beautiful picture hanging in your home.