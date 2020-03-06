'Every time I go out, I buy things for Tinkerbell': Luxury life of Staffordshire lottery winners' dogs

As the UK’s most dedicated dog lovers head to the West Midlands this week for Crufts, lottery winners have been sharing stories about their own pampered pooches.

And with 42 per cent of all National Lottery winners owning a dog, it's probably not surprising that luxury items for pets are high on the agenda.

Staffordshire winner Amanda Lewis, who scooped £1 million on the EuroMillions in June 2016, has splashed out a fortune on tiny Tinkerbell, her 18-month-old 'Chorkie', a Chihuahua and Yorkshire terrier cross.

The diminutive dog is always dressed in outfits by top fashion designers, as well as luxury-brand accessories.

Amanda, who still works at Asda in Wolverhampton, said: “Every time I go out, I buy things for Tinkerbell. I probably pick her an outfit up or a new collar and lead.

"And there’s this Chihuahua website selling designer stuff which we go on.

"I think my daughter spoils her a lot as well. She calls Tinkerbell her princess and treats her like a baby, more so than a dog.”

Viv and Kev Moss, who won almost £7 million in 1998, splashed out on a £133,000 Bentley Bentayga when their labrador Stanley found their previous car too difficult to get in and out of.

Viv, who now lives in Newquay, Cornwall, said: “Stanley is getting on in canine years and was finding it extremely difficult to get in and out of our old car, a Range Rover Evoque convertible.

"This meant it was hard to get him out and about for those walkies he loves – such an important part of any dog’s life – in the Cornish countryside.

“Thanks to our lottery win we were able to afford a luxury Bentley. The car is great for Stanley as the boot has its own suspension which lowers and raises at the touch of a button, meaning Stanley can practically step-in and step-out."

Susan and Michael Crossland, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, won £1.2 million on Lotto in July 2008.

And to celebrate Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, they decided to commissioned a specialist sculptor to create a luxury pooch palace for their Lhasa Apso, Archie.

Palace. Costing more than £5,000 and resembling Windsor Castle, the palace came complete with a red-carpet entrance, a luxurious padded red-and-gold velvet throne and a gold-edged doggy bowl.

Susan said, “Archie was obviously a big part of the family before he sadly passed away. Michael and I love the millionaire lifestyle and we wanted to ensure Archie didn’t miss out and enjoyed all the millionaire luxuries with us too.

"He even had his Union Jack collar for the big day and he loved every second of the whole experience.”

Ruth and Peter Doyle from Lyneham in Wiltshire, who won £1 million in June 2015, have since devoted their lives to rescuing abandoned and starving dogs.

The pair, who have two rescue dogs themselves, took a van to Romania after their win and rescued 13 dogs who had been abandoned or left to die.

The couple have also spent £6,000 on a new hip for Bailey, their rescue collie, to give him a new lease of life.

Another couple who used their win to care for their rescue dog are Faye and Richard Davies from Brecon, Wales, who scooped £1 million on EuroMillions in June, 2018.

Lucy, who is a very anxious dog, can now enjoy regular walks without the fear of meeting strangers after being treated to a £20,000 private field. She is now joined by the couple's labrador puppy Khalessi.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor for The National Lottery said there was no expense spared when it came to how lottery winners treated their pets.

“Just as a lottery win is a life-changing positive experience for winners, it also has amazing knock-on benefits for the dogs in our winners’ lives," he said.

*Crufts runs at the NEC Birmingham from March 5-8.