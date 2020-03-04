Mother's Day 2020: Top places to treat mum in the Midlands and Shropshire

Flowers and chocolates don't always cut is, and a day out at one of the many fabulous attractions in the region can show the woman in your life just how special they are.

For the perfect destination to treat your mum, take a look at our round-up of events and offers in the Midlands and Shropshire:

Is there an event we've missed? Email webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk and let us know.

March 8: The Codsall Hive, Arts and Crafts Cafe and Ceramics Studio

Drop in to the Codsall Hive and get your Mother's Day gifts created for free with help from the attraction's studio artist.

Turn up, select your item then discuss a design with the artist to create your own bespoke pottery.

Extra costs may apply depending on amount of work required to complete your item.

For more information, click here.

Advertising

March 14: Halfpenny Green Wine Estate

Looking for something special and unique to treat your mum to this Mother's Day? Head to Halfpenny Green Wine Estate fr their Mother's Day gift market.

The Wine House will be filled with makers, artisans and local small business owners all showcasing their wares and gifts for all those special mums out there.

For more information, click here.

Advertising

March 21 to 22: Moor Hall Hotel and Spa, Sutton Coldfield

With a selection of treats on offer including Mother's Day lunch, afternoon tea, overnight stays, spa treatments and gift vouchers it's easy to say thank you to a special Mum at Moor Hall.

Served in the Oak Room and in the Charter Suite, the venue's afternoon tea includes a glass of prosecco per person plus a pot of tea, assorted finger sandwiches, freshly baked fruit and plain scones and an assortment of afternoon tea pastries and cakes.

Children's afternoon tea includes a selection of ham, cheese and jam triangles, plain scones with whipped cream and jam, strawberry jelly pots, chocolate rice krispies, angel cupcake, chocolate chip cookie and a glass of squash.

The venue also offers overnight stays, spa experiences, or personalised vouchers perfect for Mother's Day.

For more information, click here.

March 21: Mount Hotel, Tettenhall

Head to the Mount Hotel for a magical afternoon tea in the attraction's decadent drawing room.

The menu includes cakes, sandwiches, lemon scones, strawberry preserves and more.

Tickets cost £28.50 per person for sittings at either 12.30pm or 3pm.

For more information, click here.

Mother's Day 2020

March 21: Bridgnorth Yoga Studio

This mini day retreat is perfect for anyone looking to pamper themselves.

The day includes a gentle, rejuvenating yoga practice followed by homemade afternoon tea.

It finishes with a relaxing Yoga Nidra practice to leave you feeling rested and refreshed.

All participants will receive a personally created gift bag to take home.

Tickets cost £45 per person.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Mercure Goldthorn Hotel, Wolverhampton

Treat mum to a relaxing Mother's Day lunch at Mercure Wolverhampton.

Mums will receive an additional free glass of fizz or gin and tonic with every booking.

Prices are £19.95 per adult and £9 for children under 12-years-old.

For more information, click here.

March 22: West Midland Safari Park, Bewdley

Head to Spring Grove House at West Midland Safari Park for a special Mother's Day treat.

You will be able to enjoy a three-course Sunday lunch in the Georgian manor house with live music from a pianist.

Each mum will even receive a special gift to take away.

Tickets cost £35 per adult, £17 per child aged between three and 12-years-old, and £6 for under threes.

For more information, click here.

Mother's Day 2020

March 22: Cafe CC, Kingswinford

Every mum will receive a free handmade gift at Cafe CC for Mother's Day.

Families can enjoy an afternoon tea selection on finger sandwiches, brioche buns, mini cream cakes, scones with cream and jam and fresh fruit skewers.

Every booking includes unlimited tea and squash and you can even bring along a bottle of your favourite tipple to enjoy.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Courtyard Bistro, Wolverhampton

Tuck into a delicious array of treats at the Courtyard Bistro for Mother's Day.

Dishes on the three-course menu include butternut squash soup, chicken and black pudding terrine, rare roasted sirloin of beef, rosemary and apricot nut roast, strawberry Eton mess cheesecake and more.

Tickets cost £25 per adult and £15 per child under 12-years-old. A £10 per person deposit is required to confirm your booking.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Mercure Telford Madeley Court Hotel

Head to Mercure Telford for the perfect way to treat mum.

Enjoy a three-course Mothering Sunday dinner, created from local ingredients.

Mums will also receive a special gift as part of the event.

Tickets cost £16.95 per person.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Lion Quays Hotel and Spa, Oswestry

Lion Quays Hotel and Spa is offering a special Mother's Day package.

The deal includes an overnight stay in an upgraded room, early check in from 1pm and full access to the leisure facilities including the swimming pool, steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi and the gym.

Mums also get to enjoy a special afternoon tea for two in the waterside restaurant, fizz on arrival and a free gift to take home as well as a full English breakfast the following morning.

Prices start from £135 for two people.

For more information, click here.

Mother's Day 2020

March 22: Brierley Hop House, Brierley Hill

Tuck into an exquisite meal to celebrate Mother's Day at the Brierley Hop House.

The function room will be professionally dressed with a photographer in attendance to capture lasting memories.

The venue has designed a three course meal package completed with booked sittings and full table service to mark the occasion.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Pattingham

Enjoy a complimentary gift for mum at this exclusive event.

Head to Patshull Park's onsite Lakeside Restaurant for great views and a tasty Mother's Day lunch.

There will be live music from Richard Harvey on the piano as well as magic from Chris Priest.

Tickets cost £30 per adult and £15 per child under 14-years-old.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Hartlebury Castle, Kidderminster

Mums will get free entry to Hartlebury Castle this Mother's Day when accompanied by a paying child.

Treat the lady in your life to a walk around the Grade I listed building within beautiful grounds.

Paint a flower pot and learn how to plant bulbs to create a beautiful summer garden.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Revolution Stafford

Treat mum to a special themed bottomless brunch this Mother's Day.

Revolution Stafford has created an exclusive themed event for mums, complete with table decorations and props for the perfect selfie to capture on Polaroid.

Mum can also enjoy free chocolates, flowers and card courtesy of the eatery.

Brunch slots cost £20 per person.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Weston Park, Shifnal

Join the team at Weston Park for a very special treat this Mother’s Day.

Afternoon tea will be served by the venue's Head Butler and his team in the beautiful surroundings of the Victorian Orangery and dining room.

A selection of finger sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will be on the menu.

Tickets cost £32 per person or £38.50 with a glass of English sparkling wine.

For more information, click here.

Mother's Day 2020

March 22: Rosie's Birmingham

Bring out your mother, grandmother, mother in law, wife, mum to be or any special lady in your life to celebrate Mother’s Day.

This special comedy show will see performances from Smash, Kane Brown, Felicity Ethnic and Slim.

They will be joined by White Yardie, Mr Cee and Glenda Jackson for the night of laughter.

For more information, click here.

March 22: The Bohemian, Wolverhampton

Think you know your Under The Sea from your Part Of Your World? Test your Disney knowledge in this themed quiz for Mother's Day.

There will be a bottomless bellini brunch accompanied by the quiz, with prizes including theatre tickets and much more.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Village Hotel Club, Dudley

Dudley's Village Hotel Club will be hosting an event to celebrate the women in our lives.

Attendees can enjoy a three-course carvery in the Inspiration Suite this Mother's Day.

There will also be a live soul and motown singer providing entertainment for the day.

For more information, click here.

March 22: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Mothers go free all day long with a paying child at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

You can enjoy a cup of tea and slice of cake in the tea rooms before exploring the scenic gardens.

For more information, click here.