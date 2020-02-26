Advertising
Crufts 2020: Full list of arena competitions, displays and times, plus other top events
Almost 21,000 dogs will compete for the coveted Best in Show price as thousands of pooches descends on Birmingham’s NEC next week.
The world’s greatest celebration of dogs, which is in its 129th year, will see over 200 breeds compete in a variety of categories from agility to heelwork, flyball and more.
Show-goers will also have the opportunity to visit hundreds of stalls and trade stands or spend time in the Discover Dogs area where they can meet and greet over 200 breeds of pedigree dog currently recognised in the UK.
Events and timings for the main arena on each of the four days are as below:
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
8.45am - Agility: Kennel Club Novice Cup Final (Jumping)
9.35am - Agility: Kennel Club British Open Final (Jumping)
10.25am - Agility: Crufts Team – Large Final
11.10am - East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team
11.30am - Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition
12.55pm - BREAK
1.15pm - Agility: Kennel Club British Open Final (Agility)
2.05pm - Agility: Kennel Club Novice Cup Final (Agility)
2.55pm - Flyball Team: Quarter Finals
3.40pm - West Midlands Police Display
4.10pm - Vulnerable Breeds Competition Final
4.30pm - Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
4.35pm - BREAK
5pm - Junior Warrant Competition Final
YKC Agility Dog of the Year
Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation
Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation
7.40pm - Programme Ends
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
8.45am - Agility: Crufts Large Novice and Medium ABC (Anything But a Collie) Final (Jumping)
9.25am - Agility: Crufts Singles Heat – Small/Medium/Large (Jumping)
10.20am - Agility: Crufts Team – Medium Final
11.05am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display
11.25am - BREAK
12.05pm - Heelwork to Music Competition
1.35pm - Rescue Dog Agility
2pm - Agility: Crufts Singles Heat – Small/Medium/Large (Agility)
3.05pm - Agility: Crufts Large Novice and Medium ABC (Anything But a Collie) Final (Agility)
3.55pm - Flyball: Team – Quarter Finals
4.40pm - Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
4.45pm - BREAK
5.10pm - Agility: Crufts Singles Final: Small/Medium/Large (Agility)
Breeders’ Competition Final
Gamekeepers’ Competition
Gundog Display: Castlemans Gundogs - Philippa Williams
Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation
7.35pm - Programme Ends
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
8.15am - Crufts: International Invitation – Large – Jumping
8.55am - Agility: Crufts Team – Small Final
9.55am - International Junior Handling Competition part 1
11.15am - Lowland Search and Rescue
11.35am - International Junior Handling Competition part 2
12.25pm - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
12.45pm - Heelwork to Music: Freestyle International Competition
2.10pm - RAF Display
2.40pm - Agility: International Invitation – Large (Agility)
3.30pm - West Midlands Police Display
3.50pm - Flyball: Team: Semi Finals (inc YKC Flyball)
4.40pm - BREAK
5.10pm - Agility: International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals
Heelwork to Music: Freestyle International Winner
International Junior Handling Competition: Final Judging
Scruffts Final
Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display
Group Judging (Working) and Presentation
Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation
8.10pm - Programme Ends
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
8.45am - Agility: Championship – Round 1 – Jumping
9.55am - Dog Activities Display
10.15am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display
10.35am - Agility – Championships – Round 2 – Agility
12.05pm - Lowland Search and Rescue
12.30pm - Heelwork to Music
12.35pm - Medical Detection Dogs Display
12.50pm - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
1.10pm - Flyball: Team Final
1.30pm - RAF Display
1.50pm - Programme ends and Arena to be cleared
3.00pm - Doors open to ticket holders
4.30pm - Agility: Championship Final
Friends for Life
Gundog Display: Castlemans Gundogs - Philippa Williams
YKC Stakes Final and Presentation
Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation
Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation
West Midlands Police
Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award Stage Set for Best in Show
Best in Show and Presentation
9.00pm - Programme Ends
Other top events taking place outside of the main area include Obreedience final in Obedience Ring on Thursday and Puppy Foundation display in the Good Citizen Dog Scheme throughout the week.
The YKC ring focuses on work and achievement of Young Kennel Club members and include all canine activities as well as crossbreed competitions.
To view the full programme and buy tickets for Crufts 2020, click here.
