Crufts 2020: Full list of arena competitions, displays and times, plus other top events

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs, which is in its 129th year, will see over 200 breeds compete in a variety of categories from agility to heelwork, flyball and more.

Show-goers will also have the opportunity to visit hundreds of stalls and trade stands or spend time in the Discover Dogs area where they can meet and greet over 200 breeds of pedigree dog currently recognised in the UK.

Events and timings for the main arena on each of the four days are as below:

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Angela Hackett from Bronwhills (Shire Oak), with Cocker Spaniels: Monty and Elly

8.45am - Agility: Kennel Club Novice Cup Final (Jumping)

9.35am - Agility: Kennel Club British Open Final (Jumping)

10.25am - Agility: Crufts Team – Large Final

11.10am - East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team

11.30am - Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition

12.55pm - BREAK

1.15pm - Agility: Kennel Club British Open Final (Agility)

2.05pm - Agility: Kennel Club Novice Cup Final (Agility)

2.55pm - Flyball Team: Quarter Finals

3.40pm - West Midlands Police Display

4.10pm - Vulnerable Breeds Competition Final

4.30pm - Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

4.35pm - BREAK

5pm - Junior Warrant Competition Final

YKC Agility Dog of the Year

Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation

Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation

7.40pm - Programme Ends

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

West Midlands Police Dogs were doing a display and from them: PC Gareth Taylor (based in Bloxwich) with Belgian Malinios: Pancho..

8.45am - Agility: Crufts Large Novice and Medium ABC (Anything But a Collie) Final (Jumping)

9.25am - Agility: Crufts Singles Heat – Small/Medium/Large (Jumping)

10.20am - Agility: Crufts Team – Medium Final

11.05am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display

11.25am - BREAK

12.05pm - Heelwork to Music Competition

1.35pm - Rescue Dog Agility

2pm - Agility: Crufts Singles Heat – Small/Medium/Large (Agility)

3.05pm - Agility: Crufts Large Novice and Medium ABC (Anything But a Collie) Final (Agility)

3.55pm - Flyball: Team – Quarter Finals

4.40pm - Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

4.45pm - BREAK

5.10pm - Agility: Crufts Singles Final: Small/Medium/Large (Agility)

Breeders’ Competition Final

Gamekeepers’ Competition

Gundog Display: Castlemans Gundogs - Philippa Williams

Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation

7.35pm - Programme Ends

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

8.15am - Crufts: International Invitation – Large – Jumping

8.55am - Agility: Crufts Team – Small Final

9.55am - International Junior Handling Competition part 1

11.15am - Lowland Search and Rescue

11.35am - International Junior Handling Competition part 2

12.25pm - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

12.45pm - Heelwork to Music: Freestyle International Competition

2.10pm - RAF Display

2.40pm - Agility: International Invitation – Large (Agility)

3.30pm - West Midlands Police Display

3.50pm - Flyball: Team: Semi Finals (inc YKC Flyball)

4.40pm - BREAK

5.10pm - Agility: International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals

Heelwork to Music: Freestyle International Winner

International Junior Handling Competition: Final Judging

Scruffts Final

Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display

Group Judging (Working) and Presentation

Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation

8.10pm - Programme Ends

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

West Midlands Police Dogs were doing a display, in the jacket is Officer: Dave Raymond

8.45am - Agility: Championship – Round 1 – Jumping

9.55am - Dog Activities Display

10.15am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display

10.35am - Agility – Championships – Round 2 – Agility

12.05pm - Lowland Search and Rescue

12.30pm - Heelwork to Music

12.35pm - Medical Detection Dogs Display

12.50pm - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

1.10pm - Flyball: Team Final

1.30pm - RAF Display

1.50pm - Programme ends and Arena to be cleared

3.00pm - Doors open to ticket holders

4.30pm - Agility: Championship Final

Friends for Life

Gundog Display: Castlemans Gundogs - Philippa Williams

YKC Stakes Final and Presentation

Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation

Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation

West Midlands Police

Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award Stage Set for Best in Show

Best in Show and Presentation

9.00pm - Programme Ends

Crufts 2019 - Best of Breed

Other top events taking place outside of the main area include Obreedience final in Obedience Ring on Thursday and Puppy Foundation display in the Good Citizen Dog Scheme throughout the week.

The YKC ring focuses on work and achievement of Young Kennel Club members and include all canine activities as well as crossbreed competitions.

