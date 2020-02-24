Crufts 2020: Top barking mad facts about the Birmingham event

The annual show, held at the attraction from March 5 to 8, will see masses of perfectly-preened pooches compete in a variety of categories, from agility, to freestyle heelwork, flyball and more.

Almost 20,000 dogs will compete this year, including 3,171 dogs from overseas.

Leading this way once again, with more entries than any other overseas country is Italy with 366 dogs, followed closely by France (317), Germany (289) and the Netherlands (286).

Dog lovers can look forward to a record-breaking 15 hours of television coverage when Crufts returns to Channel 4 and More4.

Ahead of the four-day event, we take a look at these weird and wonderful facts about Crufts: