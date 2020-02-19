Advertising
Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the winners
Lewis Capaldi took home two gongs.
Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.
Here is the full list of winners:
Male solo artist – Stormzy
Female solo artist – Mabel
Song of the year – Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Best group – Foals
Best new artist – Lewis Capaldi
Advertising
Album of the year – Dave – Psychodrama
International male solo artist – Tyler, The Creator
International female solo artist – Billie Eilish
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.