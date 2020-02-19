Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the winners

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Male solo artist – Stormzy

Female solo artist – Mabel

Song of the year – Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Best group – Foals

Best new artist – Lewis Capaldi

Album of the year – Dave – Psychodrama

International male solo artist – Tyler, The Creator

International female solo artist – Billie Eilish