St David's Day 2020: Where to celebrate across Shropshire and the Midlands

The annual event, that takes place on March 1, celebrates the Welsh patron saint with a variety of events across Wales, and further afield.

Looking for somewhere to celebrate St David's Day in Mid-Wales, Shropshire and the Midlands? Take a look at our top picks below:

Is there an event we've missed? Email webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk and let us know.

February 28: Llyndir Hall Hotel and Spa, Wrexham

Llyndir Hall Hotel and Spa will be celebrating St David's Day with a charity dinner.

Guests will receive a welcome drink and three course dinner as well as live entertainment.

There will also be a raffle to raise money for Pedal Power Wrexham.

Tickets cost £35.

Advertising

For more information, click here.

February 29: Saint Dunawd's Church, Bangor on Dee

Head to Saint Dunawd's Church for an evening of welsh music.

There will be performances from the Llay Brass Band as well as a choir.

Advertising

Tickets cost £6.

For more information, click here.

February 29: Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

A celebratory concert will be held at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn to mark St David's Day.

Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir and Flint Male Voice Choir are set to perform, as well as Soprano Solo 19 and under 25 winner at Eisteddfod 2019, Sara Davies.

Guests will also be able to see live music from violinist Xander Croft.

The concert is in support of the Severndale Specialist Academy in Shrewsbury.

Tickets cost £20 and include a programme.

For more information, click here.

March 1: Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham

In association with Wrexham County Borough Council, Menter Iaith Flint and Wrexham have organized a fun-filled day for all the family at Tŷ Pawb.

There will be a parade from 1pm led by the Cambrian Band, before wandering the streets of Wrexham, finishing back at Tŷ Pawb where celebrations will continue.

This event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

March 1: St Mary's Social Club, Cannock

Enjoy afternoon tea with a Welsh twist in Cannock for St David's Day.

Expect an array of sandwiches, sides and homemade cakes as well as hot drinks.

Tickets cost £15 per head.

For more information, click here.

March 1: The Golden Lion, Wrexham

The Golden Lion will be hosting a night of live music to celebrate the life os St David.

Audiences will enjoy performances from Klaus and The If-tones from 5pm.

This event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

March 6: Bridgnorth RFC

Bridgnorth RFC will celebrate St David with a special dinner.

Visitors to the Clubhouse will enjoy a three course meal as well as alive entertainment.

Tickets cost £20.

For more information, click here.

March 7: Plassey Golf Club, Wrexham

Take part in a special golf competition for St David's Day at Plassey Golf Club.

Starting at 10am, the competition will be followed by an afternoon of entertainment and refreshments from 2.30pm to 6.30pm at the Haybank Clubhouse.

This event is for Plassey Golf Club members and member's guests. A green fee is required for guests.

For more information, click here.