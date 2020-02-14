Menu

Which stars have face tattoos?

Amber Rose has recently debuted ink on her forehead in tribute to her children.

Post Malone

Amber Rose has debuted a new face tattoo, reading “Bash Slash”.

Is it thought to be a tribute to her two children, Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards.

Here we look at some other stars sporting ink on their faces.

Amber Rose shows off her new ink (Instagram/PA)

Presley Gerber

Thanks homie ?

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has MISUNDERSTOOD inked on his cheek.

Aaron Carter

The singer has a giant Medusa tattooed on the side of his face, which he says is a tribute to his mother Jane.

Post Malone

??

The musician has a number of tattoos on his face, most famously the “Always Tired” one underneath his eyes.

Amanda Bynes

?

The former child star has a slightly misshapen heart inked on her cheek.

Halsey

? ♦️

The musician has a “Q” with a diamond inked just in front of her ear.

Chris Brown

The singer shows off his love of trainers with a Nike Air Jordan 3 tattoo on his cheek.

Lil Xan

Throw back to the simple life?☺️

Lil Xan has a number of inkings on his face, including the one he got after the death of his friend Mac Miller, which reads “Memento Mori”.

Lil Wayne

Add @originalbumbu to your wish list!

Weezy has a whole host of face tattoos, including “Fear God” on each of his eyelids and one above his right eyebrow that says “I am music”.

Kat Von D

The tattoo artist has decorated her face with shooting stars.

