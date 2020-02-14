Menu

Valentine's Day 2020: Can you find the 21 romantic films in under five minutes?

Valentine's Day is here, and we have a challenging brainteaser that is sure to get you thinking.

Can you spot all the romantic flicks in this picture?

Created by Watches2U, 21 romantic film titles are hidden in the cinema scene below.

Love is in the air in this charming Valentine’s Day scene - but in typical rom-com fashion, things aren’t straightforward. Hidden in the cinema screening are 21 clues, each depicting classic romantic film titles.

The current record to solve all 21 clues is 5 minutes - can you beat it?

Features Entertainment
