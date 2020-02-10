Who were the winners and losers at the Oscars?

Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt scooped the big acting prizes at the Oscars.

Here is a look at the other winners and losers from the night.

Good night for:

Parasite

Produer Kwak Sin Ae, left, and writer-director Bong Joon-ho (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Korean film was the first from the country to be nominated for an Oscar, and ended up leaving with four – including the top prizes of best picture and best director.

Toy Story 4

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera with their Best Animated Feature Film Oscar (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Woody and Buzz Lightyear proved to be a winning combination once again, as the Pixar film scored the animation prize, despite not winning at the Baftas or Golden Globes.

Hildur Guonadottir

Hildur Guonadottir (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Icelandic composer won the Academy Award for her original score for Joker, making her the fourth woman in history to win in the Oscars’ scoring categories, and the first since 1997.

Bad night for

1917

Roger Deakins with the cinematography prize (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sir Sam Mendes’s First World War epic was widely expected to win the best director and best picture prizes, but was instead recognised for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Martin Scorsese’s widely-praised gangster drama came into the ceremony with 10 nominations, but walked away empty-handed.

Netflix

Laura Dern (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Irishman coming up short meant it was a disappointing night for the streaming service. It entered the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations, but walked away with just two statues – for Laura Dern as best supporting actress in Marriage Story, and for the documentary American Factory.