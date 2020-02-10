Oscars 2020: Everything you need to know about winner Parasite

South Korean dark comedy Parasite has continued its remarkable awards season run as it emerged victorious at the Oscars.

The film has become the first non-English-language movie to win the best picture Oscar at the annual film ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Among its other accolades, the film’s director Bong Joon-ho also won the award for directing, and another success in its four wins of the night was also international feature film.

Accepting the directing award, Bong paid tribute to fellow nominee Martin Scorsese, asking the audience to stand in his honour, before adding: “When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese films.

“Just to be nominated was a huge honour, I never thought that I would win. When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin (Tarantino) always put my films on his list – Quentin, I love you.

“And Todd (Phillips) and Sam (Mendes), great directors I admire. If the Academy allowed, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the trophy into five and share it with all of you.”

He added: “I will drink until next morning.”

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Earlier this month, the film was also named the winner of best film not in the English language at the Baftas, where it also won the original screenplay award.

It has also established a firm presence online, where gifs from the film have become popular on Twitter and young cinephiles have dubbed themselves the #Bonghive.

What’s it about?

The movie follows the unemployed Kim family, who slowly work their way into the lives and the home of the wealthy Park family.

They lie about their qualifications and relationship to each other to become indispensable to their oblivious employers and develop a taste for the good life.

A film still from Parasite which has emerged victorious at the Oscars (Curzon)

The film stars the director’s frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho as Kim Ki-taek, whose family are all living in a squalid basement until his son lies his way into a tutoring job with the Parks.

One by one, they gradually infiltrate their luxurious home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.

However, things take a dark turn when an unexpected interloper threatens their new comfort.

Parasite is out in UK cinemas now.