Advertising
The Oscar nominations in full
The gongs will be handed out on Sunday.
Joker leads the nominations at the Oscars this year, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.
Here are the nominees in full:
– Best picture:
Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Parasite
– Best actor:
Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Advertising
– Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
– Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Advertising
– Best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
– Achievement in directing:
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
– Adapted screenplay:
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
– Original screenplay:
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
– Best animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
– Achievement in cinematography:
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
– Achievement in costume design:
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
– Best documentary feature:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
– Best documentary short subject:
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
– Achievement in film editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
– Best international feature film of the year:
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain And Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
– Achievement in make-up and hairstyling:
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):
Joker – Hildur Guonadottir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song):
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4 – Music and lyrics by Randy Newman
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman – Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin
I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
Into The Unknown from Frozen II – Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Stand Up from Harriet – Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
– Achievement in production design:
The Irishman – Production design: Bob Shaw; Set decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Production design: Ra Vincent; Set decoration: Nora Sopková
1917 – Production design: Dennis Gassner; Set decoration: Lee Sandales
Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite – Production design: Lee Ha Jun; Set decoration: Cho Won Woo
– Best animated short film:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
– Best live action short film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
– Achievement in sound editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
– Achievement in sound mixing:
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler and Mark Ulano
Achievement in visual effects:
Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.