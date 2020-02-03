Six of the shortest celebrity marriages

Pamela Anderson has split from her fifth husband Jon Peters, less than two weeks after tying the knot.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the shortest celebrity marriages.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

(Francis Specker/PA)

After just six months of dating the pair had a highly publicised, extremely lavish wedding. They subsequently divorced after just 72 days of marriage.

Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander

(Yui Mok/PA)

The singer married her childhood sweetheart in Las Vegas in 2004, however the marriage lasted just 55 hours.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas

(Ian West/PA)

The child star was engaged twice before she even got the first ring on her finger at the age of 19. She married Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994, but filed for divorce two months later.

She had another short-lived marriage to her Charlie’s Angels co-star Tom Green – they wed in July 2001 and filed for divorce in December the same year, before it was finalised in October 2002.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley

(Branimir Kvartuc/PA)

Cage and the daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley were briefly married in 2002. The pair reportedly filed for divorce after less than four months of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Lopez and Judd (William Conran/PA)

Lopez married backing dancer Judd in September 2001 but the couple split around nine months later in June the following year.

The singer had another brief marriage to her first husband, Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, in 1997. The pair divorced 11 months later.

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The actress was briefly married to American singer Chesney in 2005, however they reportedly split just four months later.