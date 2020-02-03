Advertising
All the winners at the Bafta film awards
Renee Zellweger, Micheal Ward and Brad Pitt were among the winners at the ceremony.
Sir Sam Mendes’s war film 1917 leads the Bafta accolades with seven wins.
Here is the full list of winners:
– Best film: 1917
– Outstanding British film: 1917
– Leading actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
– Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy
– Supporting actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
– Supporting actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story
– Director: Sir Sam Mendes for 1917
– Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917
– Casting: Joker
– Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
– Original screenplay: Parasite
– EE rising star: Micheal Ward
– Documentary: For Sama
– Animated film: Klaus
– Make-up and hair: Bombshell
– British short animation: Granddad Was A Romantic
– British short film: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
– Original score: Joker
– Sound: 1917
– Production design: 1917
– Costume design: Little Women
– Editing: Le Mans ’66
– Outstanding debut: Bait
– Special visual effects: 1917
– Film not in the English language: Parasite
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Andy Serkis
– Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy
