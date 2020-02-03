Menu

All the winners at the Bafta film awards

Features | Published:

Renee Zellweger, Micheal Ward and Brad Pitt were among the winners at the ceremony.

Bafta

Sir Sam Mendes’s war film 1917 leads the Bafta accolades with seven wins.

Here is the full list of winners:

– Best film: 1917

– Outstanding British film: 1917

– Leading actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix (Matt Crossick/PA)

– Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy

– Supporting actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Supporting actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story

– Director: Sir Sam Mendes for 1917

– Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Press Room – London
Laura Dern (Ian West/PA)

– Casting: Joker

– Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

– Original screenplay: Parasite

– EE rising star: Micheal Ward

– Documentary: For Sama

– Animated film: Klaus

– Make-up and hair: Bombshell

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Press Room – London
Sir Sam Mendes (Ian West/PA)

– British short animation: Granddad Was A Romantic

– British short film: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

– Original score: Joker

– Sound: 1917

– Production design: 1917

– Costume design: Little Women

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Press Room – London
Micheal Ward (Ian West/PA)

– Editing: Le Mans ’66

– Outstanding debut: Bait

– Special visual effects: 1917

– Film not in the English language: Parasite

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Andy Serkis

– Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy

