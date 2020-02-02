Rebecca Sayce: A house is not a home without pets

Not in a cage surrounded by wild animals and confined behind bars - although I'm sure the thought crossed my parents' minds as I hit my teenage years - but in a house filled to the brim with pets.

I have always been a huge animal lover, from my toddling days singing along to 64 Zoo Lane to my adult years spent pouring over David Attenborough documentaries in awe.

The natural world is something of raw, magical beauty, and I always wanted to surround myself with as much of it as possible.

Most of my childhood was spent pleading with my parents for a chinchilla, or a tortoise, or a snake, or a horse, or any creature I could imagine that I wanted to smother with love.

With an exasperated look on their faces, they'd always tell me 'when you're an adult, you can have whatever animals you want', and it's something I always clung to.

I was elated when we brought home our first cocker spaniel puppy, Pippa, when I was nine. Her droopy jowls, floppy ears and big, bounding paws made my heart scream with glee.

Cassie followed, a liver and white cocker spaniel that loved nothing more than playing with spiders, lying by the fire and watching my parents' fish in the pond.

Our first puppy, Pippa

Cassie the cocker spaniel

Getting to know their distinct personalities made me fall even deeper in love with the idea of being surrounded by all creatures great and small for the rest of my life.

When I was living in a student house with my pals, I couldn't help but rescue an unwanted albino African pygmy hedgehog - a grumpy old boy called Casper.

No matter how many times he huffed, woke me up running on his wheel or bit me for stroking him one too many times, as soon as I looked into his button red eyes I fell in love over and over again.

The love I held for the little ball of rage and prickles was tantamount to that of a parent holding their first born. He was the first pet that I had ever cared for solo, and I felt like his personal security guard, play date and food dispenser all in one.

From the moment my husband and I assembled his cage and drove him home wrapped in a paw print-covered blanket, our house was destined to become a makeshift animal sanctuary.

When we moved into our first house, before we had even assembled the flatpack furniture we discussed our need to welcome the pitter patter of some small feet - dogs feet, that is.

Soon after, we made a trip to Sunnyside Kennels and adopted our intelligent and sneaky collie Homer, followed by a boisterous and dopey cocker spaniel named Barney - can you tell that I am borderline obsessed with lovable cockers?

Barney and Homer, man's best friends

Between them they've destroyed an innumerable amount of cushions, blankets, socks and shoes, but in return they've provided us with an unlimited amount of cuddles and sloppy kisses to fill every day with warmth and love.

But a year after we welcomed our pooches to their forever home, Casper started to get sick. Day by day his food bowl was left more and more full, and his legs didn't carry him quite like they used to.

On an icy January evening, after a terrifying journey home from work slipping and sliding across the roads, Casper was more sleepy than usual.

I picked up his tiny, frail body and tried to warm him up by the fire as his tired eyes blinked at me. Our dogs, who usually bounded after Casper trying to entice him into game of rough and tumble despite his painful exterior armour, sat quietly either side of me. It was almost as if they knew.

When Casper died my heart shattered. I didn't know how I could possibly care for any more pets after the pain of his death seeped into every inch of me. Even my bones felt heavy carrying the weight that he wasn't here any more and I'd never hear the whirr of his exercise wheel again. How could anyone go through this over and over?

But no matter how much the pain of loss hurts, the love that pets provide is enough to give every painful memory a silver lining of hope and joy.

Only a few months later, after I had adamantly stated I could never rehome another pet and face losing them, a tiny baby hedgehog needed loving owners. She had dappled spikes and two black paws as if she was wearing tiny socks, and my caginess surrounding loving a new pet instantly melted away when I felt her burrow into my hands for the first time.

Trixie the pygmy hedgehog

Trixie didn't fill the hole that Casper left, but she refuelled the burning desire I had to care for every animal in need - no matter how long they would be with us.

Our brood has since been completed by two chatty cockatiel brothers, Lenny and Carl, and a whole flock of hens, comically named Dolly, Dinner, Dixy, Drumstick and Donner, as well as our cockerel, The Colonel.

Our house simply wouldn't be a home without the stomping of paws, the snuffling of tiny noses and the flapping of wings. I can't remember a time I didn't walk in the front door after a long, hard day at work without being greeted by slobbery snouts and the sound of two mischievous parrots playing peek-a-boo.

Vet bills, destroyed furniture and bickering between species is nothing compared to the purpose each of our feathery, furry and spiky friends give us.

We may be constantly covered in fur, mud and drool - but we wouldn't have it any other way.

