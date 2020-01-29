Menu

In Pictures: TV stars switch on the glamour for NTA red carpet

The annual awards brought a feast of familiar faces to London’s O2 Arena.

NTA Awards

Stars of the small screen gathered at London’s O2 Arena for the National Television Awards.

The red carpet was awash with glamorous dresses and stylish suits, including the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a host of soap favourites and presenters including Tess Daly, Emma Willis, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were looking to make it 19 consecutive victories in the TV presenter category (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson. Nelson won best factual entertainment award for her Odd One Out documentary (Isabel Infantes/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal and Gothy Kendoll of RuPaul’s Drag Race (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Paul Hollywood with the challenge award won by Great British Bake Off (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Press Room – London
Caitlyn Jenner presented one of the awards (Ian West/PA)

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Lydia Bright (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Tess Daly (Isabel Infantes/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
The Voice coaches Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones (Ian West/PA)

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Michelle Visage (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Isabel Infates/PA)
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
John Barrowman (Ian West/PA)
