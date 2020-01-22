Chinese New Year 2020: Celebrate the Year of the Rat in the Midlands and Shropshire

See a list of the top events taking place across the region below:

January 23: Banqueting Suite at the Council House, Birmingham

China West Midlands 2020 (CWM 2020) and Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce are celebrating Chinese New Year in 2020 with a gala dinner.

The event kicks off the CWM2020 programme of exhibitions, shows, sports and seminars at different times and in different places in Birmingham and the West Midlands throughout 2020 with partners in the arts, education, business and sports.

Speakers for the evening include Bishop of Birmingham David Urquhart, Mayor of West Midlands Combined Authority Andy Street, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Counci Brigid Jones, and Chair of Chinese Community Centre and Birmingham/President of England China Business Forum Dr Yeow Poon.

Funds raised during the event will be equally shared between the Chinese Community Centre - Birmingham and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

January 24 to 26: Multiple locations, Birmingham

Southside BID has announced a packed events programme to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Kicking off the festivities on January 24 will be a Chinese classical concert presented by the University of Birmingham, held at the Bramall Concert Hall.

On January 25, shoppers at Bullring and Grand Central will be able to enjoy the much loved lion and dragon procession, plus traditional fan and umbrella dances, amazing acrobats and much more throughout the day.

A special Wish Tree will also be on display in Grand Central, with visitors invited to add their New Year wishes.

To celebrate the official Chinese New Year’s Day on January 26, there will be an exciting programme of performances and free activities in Birmingham’s Chinatown, located in the heart of Southside.

The main stage in Hippodrome Square will host the official opening and closing ceremonies with a variety of performances throughout the day. Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio will also host a free performance on Sunday, with an array of more free family-friendly activities available across the area.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Chinese culture, browsing a variety of authentic market stalls, sample delicious street food and watch impressive martial arts displays.

The weekend has been organised by the Chinese Festival Committee and Birmingham Hippodrome. The annual event now attracts up to 30,000 visitors and is set to be one of the biggest events in the Southside calendar.

January 24: 101 Nightclub, Birmingham

KREAM presents Birmingham's biggest Lunar New Year party at 101 nightclub.

The event will include a countdown to 2am with confetti and streamers, as well as red pocket giveaways, VIP hostesses, VIP hospitality and more.

The dress code for the event is red or gold.

There will also be an after party at Ming Moon Karaoke Bar from 4am onwards.

January 24: University of Birmingham

Join the University of Birmingham to celebrate Chinese New Year with a free concert on campus.

Staff, students, alumni and friends are all invited to the China Institute to enjoy a series of live performances.

Acts set to perform include Mary Jess, Di Xiao, Ruth Angell and Sid Peacock.

January 25 to 26: Touchwood Shopping Centre, Solihull

DANS Chinese Dance and Performing Arts group is heading to Touchwood Shopping Centre to showcase a host of traditional Chinese New Year entertainment.

The weekend will include walkabouts by the traditional Chinese dragon and lion, who will weave their way around the centre with their joyful dance, spreading prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year. Guests will also have the opportunity to pose for pictures with the colourful creatures.

All who come along will also be treated to a variety of other entertainment throughout the weekend, with professional dancers performing classic Chinese fan, umbrella and long sleeves dances.

There will also be a range of Chinese folk songs using traditional instruments. Eight year old Aidan Siqi Zhao, Solihull Musician of the Year 2019, will be playing a host of tunes on a traditional Chinese Dulcimer.

January 25: Walsall Central Library

Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Lichfield Street Hub Library with crafts for all the family.

Suitable for children aged between two and 11-years-old, welcome the Year of the Rat with a series of themed crafts.

Adults can attend for free, and spaces for children are the only ones that need to be reserved.

January 26: Casino 36, Wolverhampton

The lucky red envelope event returns to Wolverhampton's Casino 36.

Between 8pm and midnight, visitors can pick a lucky red envelope from the cash desk for the chance to win between £1 and £10 in free slots bets.

There will also be a buffet served at 10.30pm.

January 28: Chung Ying Central, Birmingham

Join Tony Elvin of the Wine Events Company and Team Chung Ying in Birmingham for Chinese New Year.

Enjoy a sparkling welcome drink on arrival before sitting down to a four course Chung Ying Chinese banquet alongside paired wines from around the world.

Tony Elvin will talk guests through each of the pairings during the oriental feast.

Proceeds will go to The Birmingham Big Art Project.

February 2: St Mary's Street, Newport

Impressive dragons and dance routines are being prepared for the annual Chinese New Year celebrations in Newport.

After a massive turn out in 2019, organisers have promised there will be more performances, more local involvement and an all-round 'bigger' event is planned for 2020.

The event will host live entertainment, stalls and food to celebrate the Year of The Rat.

